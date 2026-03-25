Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 24 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot
Four $1 million prizes are also up for grabs.
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for March 24.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $55 million jackpot is available, along with four Maxmillions each worth $1 million.
Now, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions prizes, the winners, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 24 are 6, 11, 32, 33, 34, 39 and 49, with 45 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 3, 8, 18, 39, 43, 46 and 49
- 5, 9, 18, 25, 35, 43 and 45
- 6, 8, 9, 16, 22, 28 and 39
- 7, 22, 23, 34, 42, 46 and 50
There is no winner of the $55 million jackpot.
But one of the Maxmillions prizes has been won with a ticket sold in Ontario!
So, the next Lotto Max draw on March 27 will offer a $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 20 were 2, 14, 25, 31, 36, 41 and 47. Then, the bonus number was 13.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 5, 12, 15, 16, 25, 39 and 45
- 7, 15, 17, 32, 34, 35 and 41
Nobody won the $50 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but one of the Maxmillions was won in Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.