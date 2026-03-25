Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 24 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Four $1 million prizes are also up for grabs.

person holding olg lotto max tickets in front of flowers

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for March 24.

With this Lotto Max draw, a $55 million jackpot is available, along with four Maxmillions each worth $1 million.

Now, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions prizes, the winners, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 24?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 24 are 6, 11, 32, 33, 34, 39 and 49, with 45 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 3, 8, 18, 39, 43, 46 and 49
  • 5, 9, 18, 25, 35, 43 and 45
  • 6, 8, 9, 16, 22, 28 and 39
  • 7, 22, 23, 34, 42, 46 and 50

There is no winner of the $55 million jackpot.

But one of the Maxmillions prizes has been won with a ticket sold in Ontario!

So, the next Lotto Max draw on March 27 will offer a $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 20?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 20 were 2, 14, 25, 31, 36, 41 and 47. Then, the bonus number was 13.

The Maxmillions winning numbers were:

  • 5, 12, 15, 16, 25, 39 and 45
  • 7, 15, 17, 32, 34, 35 and 41

Nobody won the $50 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but one of the Maxmillions was won in Ontario.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 17 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are up for grabs too!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 25 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are up for grabs too!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 3 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Check your tickets because the jackpot has been won! 🚨

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 27 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Air traffic control audio reveals what went wrong in the deadly Air Canada plane crash

"I messed up," the air traffic controller can be heard saying after the crash.

A key warning system failed before the deadly Air Canada plane crash, US officials say

The U.S. safety board says the runway warning system didn't sound an alarm before Sunday's crash at LaGuardia Airport.

Costco is opening a new warehouse in Canada this week and it isn't like a regular store

But you can get in with a regular membership.

4 skiers were killed in separate BC avalanches over the weekend

Multiple avalanches on Sunday claimed the lives of four skiers in northern B.C.

This province just promised to end provincial tax on all food from grocery stores

Currently, "convenience" foods — like snacks, sodas and prepared meals — are taxed everywhere in Canada.

Everything we know so far about the fatal Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport

From air traffic control transcripts to chilling passenger accounts, here's all the info we have so far.

If you're a single Vancouver guy still struggling on dates — read this

And no, my advice is not a quick trip to Turkey with the boys.

The CN Tower is getting a pop-up nightclub with disco balls and towering views

It's happening for one night only!

10 chaotic things that Toronto pedestrians do on the street, from an annoyed local

Share the sidewalk. Keep your sanity.

Tesla driver in BC was caught 'literally asleep at the wheel' speeding down Hwy 1 in the rain

Police are reminding drivers that self-driving mode is not legal in B.C.