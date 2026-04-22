Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot
Check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for April 21.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $40 million jackpot is up for grabs and a bunch of Maxplus prizes that are worth $100,000 each.
If you bought a ticket, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxplus prizes, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 21 are 2, 12, 16, 19, 24, 29 and 48, with 10 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $40 million jackpot, but four of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won.
The winning tickets for the Maxplus prizes were sold in B.C., the Prairies, and Ontario.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on April 24 will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 17 were 7, 12, 29, 38, 39, 44 and 52. Then, the bonus number was 35.
Nobody won the $30 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but four of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes were won.
The winning Maxplus tickets were sold in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.