Quebec City mosque shooter wants prison transfer

Quebec City mosque shooter asks court for transfer to medium-security prison
Quebec City mosque shooter wants prison transfer
Alexandre Bissonnette arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger — POOL
Writer

Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette has asked to be transferred from a maximum- to a medium-security prison.

Bissonnette cited concerns over his safety and his mental health in a request filed by his lawyer at the Montreal courthouse in April.

Bissonnette is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for gunning down men as they prayed in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

Lawyer Sylvie Bordelais says Bissonnette is imprisoned at the Port-Cartier maximum-security prison on Quebec's North Shore, despite several assessments that concluded he could be housed in a medium-security facility instead.

The court document says Bissonnette's mental health is fragile and that it's worsened by being far from his family and with violent inmates who might want to kill him. 

His lawyer argues that his treatment amounts to cruel and unusual punishment and is asking the Quebec Superior Court to review the conditions of her client's imprisonment.

On its website, Correctional Service Canada says maximum-security prisons are designed to detain the most dangerous convicts, where their "movement, association and privileges are very restricted." In medium-security prisons, inmates' privileges are "moderately restricted," and they are places that prepare convicts for a minimum security institution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Air Canada is hiring for jobs that pay up to $44 an hour and offer travel perks

There's a "generous" travel program for employees and their friends and families

I moved from Toronto to Vancouver and Ontarians don't know these 10 things about BC

It's like a whole different country!

I'm a Toronto local and I'm begging you (tourists) to stop doing these annoying things

Don't know what a "Toronto left" is? Take transit.

18 grocery products at Costco that cost way less than items at Loblaws

The price differences are more than just a few cents. 👀

I ranked coffee from 5 of Canada's major fast food spots and one was a watery mess

The winner is shocking. 🚨☕️

I went to Montreal without speaking any French and no one tells you these 5 things

I showed up with three French words and a lot of confidence.😬

9 of the best Toronto restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Shhhh! 🤫 Don't tell anyone.

A new Canadian coin looks like an artsy loonie but it's worth a lot more than just $1

It features red and black colour enhancements.

2 Canadians detained by Israel: flotilla organizer

Two Canadians detained by Israel off Greek coast: flotilla organizer

Refugee health payments in effect despite warnings

'Denial of care': Doctors worry about refugees as payment requirements take effect