You Can Get This Electric Snow Shovel On Amazon Canada & Your Back Will Thank You For It
It can move over 400 pounds of snow per minute! ❄️
Only during a snowstorm do I get jealous of people who live in condos and don't have to worry about shovelling the driveway or front steps.
Today, on Blue Monday of all days, parts of Ontario are expected to get 50 centimetres of snow and that means a lot of us will have to do some serious shovelling later in the day.
If your back is already sore at the thought of spending all night scooping heavy snow, you can relax! We found a simple and cost-effective solution for you. You can get this Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel for $129.86 on Amazon Canada. It's the number one best-selling product when it comes to snow blowers.
The item weighs almost 14 pounds and can move up to 400 pounds of snow per minute. Other than driveways, it's also ideal for clearing snow on decks, steps, patios and sidewalks. It's designed with a back-saving curve to alleviate muscle strain and reduce fatigue. If you suffer from back pain, this can be a total lifesaver.
According to Amazon, it comes with a two-year warranty should there ever be an issue after receiving it and testing it out.
One shopper who recently bought the Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel says it's their favourite winter purchase to date. "What used to take over 30 minutes every time in the bitter cold, took me an average of 5-8 minutes this [time]," their review states.
