You Can Get This Electric Snow Shovel On Amazon Canada & Your Back Will Thank You For It

It can move over 400 pounds of snow per minute! ❄️

Commerce Editor
You Can Get This Electric Snow Shovel On Amazon Canada & Your Back Will Thank You For It
Amazon Canada, Ken Cole | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Only during a snowstorm do I get jealous of people who live in condos and don't have to worry about shovelling the driveway or front steps.

Today, on Blue Monday of all days, parts of Ontario are expected to get 50 centimetres of snow and that means a lot of us will have to do some serious shovelling later in the day.

If your back is already sore at the thought of spending all night scooping heavy snow, you can relax! We found a simple and cost-effective solution for you. You can get this Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel for $129.86 on Amazon Canada. It's the number one best-selling product when it comes to snow blowers.

The item weighs almost 14 pounds and can move up to 400 pounds of snow per minute. Other than driveways, it's also ideal for clearing snow on decks, steps, patios and sidewalks. It's designed with a back-saving curve to alleviate muscle strain and reduce fatigue. If you suffer from back pain, this can be a total lifesaver.

According to Amazon, it comes with a two-year warranty should there ever be an issue after receiving it and testing it out.

One shopper who recently bought the Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel says it's their favourite winter purchase to date. "What used to take over 30 minutes every time in the bitter cold, took me an average of 5-8 minutes this [time]," their review states.

Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel

Amazon Canada

You can save your back from aches and pains when shovelling the driveway or any other area with this handy electric snow shovel. It's equipped with a 10-amp motor that can move up to 400 pounds of snow per minute. It's a best seller on Amazon and comes with a two-year warranty.

Snow Joe
$129.86
Buy Now

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

