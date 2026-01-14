This Ninja blender has sold 1,000 times in one month on Amazon and it's 40% off right now
It has a 4.6 rating!
People are obsessed with this Ninja blender, and right now there's a massive sale on Amazon, so you can snag it for way less. The Amazon find has an impressive rating on the site, and over 1,000 people have bought it in the past month alone.
The Ninja Nutri-Pro Personal Blender is currently sitting at a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon Canada, and it's marked down 40% right now. Regularly, this blender is $99.99, but right now you can order it from Amazon for $59.98.
The compact blender is perfect for whipping up smoothies, protein shakes, and frozen drinks in seconds — and it's powerful enough to crush ice and blend tough ingredients. The reviews also back up the blending power.
One customer said that the blender "is pretty strong and never leaves my smoothies chunky or unblended."
The convenience factor seems to be a major selling point, too. "Takes up little space, easy to clean and super easy to use."
Another person said that it's "easy to use, great price have no negative comments about it thus far!"
78% of the reviews for this blender are 5 stars, and there are thousands of overall ratings. Whether you're on a health kick for the new year, or just want to finally make those smoothie bowls you keep seeing on TikTok — this blender seems to deliver.
Ninja Nutri-Pro Personal Blender
The popular Ninja Blender is currently on sale on Amazon Canada.
Discounted Price: $59.98 (Regularly $99.99)
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.