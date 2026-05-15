One of North America's most beautiful coastal drives is a hidden gem near Quebec City
Soak up a whole new side of the St. Lawrence River.
Canadians are spoiled for choice when it comes to scenic road trip routes, but this one deserves to be bumped up your bucket list.
Connecting Baie-Saint-Paul to La Malbaie, the St. Lawrence Route (aka Route du Fleuve) snakes through Charlevoix's stunning Crater and Tides sector, named for the dramatic landscape created by a meteorite impact and the dynamic river that flows through it.
With its starting point in Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River begins as fresh water, eventually turning salty by the time it reaches Charlevoix, giving this coastal drive an unmistakable seaside air as it curves toward the Atlantic Ocean.
St. Lawrence RouteCourtesy of Amélie Shoots
The sweeping blue-green views are reason enough to go — but it's the cultural journey through this hidden gem, just 90 minutes north of Quebec City, that makes the drive unforgettable.
Where to stay
The trick to soaking up the best this road trip route has to offer is to cover the 78-kilometre distance over a couple of days. This also gives you the chance to experience some of the unique places to stay in the Crater and Tides sector, which has something for every vibe.
Repère Boréal's unique Uhu cabin perched in the treetops.Courtesy of Repère Boréal
Located in Les Éboulements, Repère Boréal's modern cabins will have you resting easy, surrounded by beautiful trees overlooking the St. Lawrence River.
If you prefer to be as close to the water as possible, Auberge de la Rive de Charlevoix in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive is just a few steps from the beach.
And, if you want a place to stay that has every luxury (including a pool table) there's Villa St-Laurent, which will have you feeling like you're floating right on the river itself.
Where to eat
The meteorite impact that shaped the Crater and Tides sector also gave it rich, fertile soil and, ultimately, an incredible farm-to-table experience all along the St. Lawrence Route.
Le SAINTICourtesy of Le SAINTI
A definite highlight is Le SAINTI. The restaurant overlooks the water in Saint-Irénée, which has been recognized among the "Most Beautiful Bays" in the world. There’s something extra magical about ending a road trip day here — sipping wine and sharing seasonal local dishes on the sparkling patio as the sun goes down.
As if the setting wasn't dreamy enough, Le SAINTI was also just named a recommended restaurant in the Michelin Guide Quebec's second selection, adding an internationally recognized honour to this already unforgettable spot.
In Les Éboulements, Les Jardins du Centre is a stunning farm overlooking the St. Lawrence River. Run by the Pilote family, there are over 40 varieties of produce grown on the farm's 25 hectares. It's a great place to stock up on fresh produce, including vegetables, homemade jams, ready-to-eat meals and more. Plus, from mid-July, you can go berry picking.
La Ferme ÉboulmontaiseCourtesy of La Ferme Éboulmontaise
And you can thank La Ferme Éboulmontaise for Charlevoix lamb — the first Canadian meat product to be granted Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.
Stop by for a local bite at the Épicentre (the farmhouse eatery), shop delicious treats from their on-site boutique and stay up to date with their events via Instagram for degustations, tours, talks and more.
What to do
More than just a foodie destination, the Crater and Tides sector along the St. Lawrence Route is overflowing with creativity.
Le Domaine Forget de CharlevoixCourtesy of Anne Murray Potvin/Tourisme Charlevoix
For decades, Le Domaine Forget de Charlevoix has made the region an artistic hot spot with music, comedy and dance performances year-round. From June 27 to August 22, 2026, they'll also host the Domaine Forget International Festival. There's even a free Harmonic Sculpture Garden to explore.
You can also experience the region's creative culture at Les Ateliers Charlevoix, a pottery studio and art gallery in Saint-Irénée where you may even see the artists at work. From beautiful artworks to functional pieces, you'll find something to take home with you.
And don't forget to stop by the charming L'Antiquaire de Saint-Irénée to explore their unique collection and maybe collect a memento. The striking pink, blue and yellow building is hard to miss!
L'Antiquaire de Saint-IrénéeCourtesy of Tourisme Charlevoix
More than just a scenic drive, the St. Lawrence Route is an immersive journey through one of Quebec's most striking landscapes, where coastal views, local flavours and creative energy mingle.
Only 90 minutes from Quebec City, it proves you don't need to go far to feel worlds away — especially when every curve of the road reveals something worth stopping for.
To learn more about St. Lawrence Route and the Crater and Tides sector, visit Tourisme Charlevoix's website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.