Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

fireworks

SimpliSafe Says The Viral Fireworks Explosion Video Was No Stunt & Hopes The Family Is OK

The fireworks blew up all at once — and so did the van.

Senior Global Editor
Stills from video of a fireworks explosion on a family's lawn.

Stills from video of a fireworks explosion on a family's lawn.

@new_orleansjazz | Twitter

A viral video of a huge fireworks explosion on a family's lawn was not a marketing stunt, according to the surveillance video company SimpliSafe.

The security firm says it's been flooded with questions about the clip since it went mega-viral on Wednesday, all because of the "SimpliSafe" watermark in the top left corner of the video.

"We exist to protect our customers and don't make light of events that put their safety at risk," SimpliSafe said in a statement on Twitter. "If you are or know someone in this video, please let us know if everyone involved is safe."

It's still unclear exactly where the video was captured, but the dramatic 31-second clip has racked up more than 37 million views since it was reposted to Twitter from Reddit earlier this week.

In the video, several adults and a few children are shown on the front lawn of a suburban home. Three men are seen setting up and then lighting a firework launcher on the curb in front of the house.

"Run!" one of them says in a dad-jokey voice.

But things go wrong with the firework, launching sparks all over the lawn.

A few of those sparks land right behind the minivan in the family's driveway, where the rest of the fireworks appear to be stacked.

The video shows the adults and children running for cover as the fireworks ignite, then explode along with the van.

A giant fireball erupts behind one of the men, and several smaller explosions go off as a blanket of smoke blows over the entire yard.

The voices in the video sound American, and the video appears to be from a Fourth of July celebration, but exact details are still not available at this point.

It's also unclear what injuries the people in the video might have sustained.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...