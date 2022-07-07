SimpliSafe Says The Viral Fireworks Explosion Video Was No Stunt & Hopes The Family Is OK
The fireworks blew up all at once — and so did the van.
A viral video of a huge fireworks explosion on a family's lawn was not a marketing stunt, according to the surveillance video company SimpliSafe.
The security firm says it's been flooded with questions about the clip since it went mega-viral on Wednesday, all because of the "SimpliSafe" watermark in the top left corner of the video.
"We exist to protect our customers and don't make light of events that put their safety at risk," SimpliSafe said in a statement on Twitter. "If you are or know someone in this video, please let us know if everyone involved is safe."
It's still unclear exactly where the video was captured, but the dramatic 31-second clip has racked up more than 37 million views since it was reposted to Twitter from Reddit earlier this week.
In the video, several adults and a few children are shown on the front lawn of a suburban home. Three men are seen setting up and then lighting a firework launcher on the curb in front of the house.
"Run!" one of them says in a dad-jokey voice.
But things go wrong with the firework, launching sparks all over the lawn.
A few of those sparks land right behind the minivan in the family's driveway, where the rest of the fireworks appear to be stacked.
The video shows the adults and children running for cover as the fireworks ignite, then explode along with the van.
A giant fireball erupts behind one of the men, and several smaller explosions go off as a blanket of smoke blows over the entire yard.
The voices in the video sound American, and the video appears to be from a Fourth of July celebration, but exact details are still not available at this point.
It's also unclear what injuries the people in the video might have sustained.