This dreamy snow-covered village with cobblestone streets is the 'Switzerland of Ontario'
It's a magical spot for a winter escape.
You don't need a passport to experience a touch of Europe. This charming Ontario village brings a little Swiss magic close to home.
With its cozy streets, snow-covered hills, and Alpine-inspired atmosphere, it's no surprise this destination has been called the "Switzerland of Ontario."
During the winter, you can lace up your skis or wander through the snowy scenery, soaking up the cold-weather charm.
While it's not a carbon copy of a Swiss town, its European vibes make it a standout winter destination in Ontario.
Just a two-hour drive from Toronto, near Collingwood, Blue Mountain Village transforms into a winter wonderland when the snow falls.
Its charming cobblestone streets are dotted with European-style shops and cozy cafes, perfect for browsing, grabbing a bite, or warming up with a hot drink.
Skiers and snowboarders can speed down powdery slopes for a full day of adventure, enjoying a little taste of a Swiss winter without leaving Ontario.
Beyond skiing, you can explore snow-covered trails, take a thrilling ride on the mountain coaster, or glide along the mountaintop ice skating trail when conditions allow.
The village offers more than 20 dining options, from warm, cozy cafes to hearty steakhouses.
Throughout the season, Blue Mountain Village offers a range of events, including après-ski activities, light installations, and other seasonal festivities.
It's also just minutes from the historic town of Collingwood, where you can discover quaint local boutiques, more cafes and restaurants, and frosty water views.
Whether you're staying overnight at a mountainside hotel or stopping by for a day trip, this charming destination feels like a little slice of Switzerland in Ontario.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.