This dreamy snow-covered village with cobblestone streets is the 'Switzerland of Ontario'

It's a magical spot for a winter escape.

A person holding a drink on a snowy balcony. Right: An aerial view of a snowy village.

A pedestrian village in Ontario.

@sunsaltmagic | Instagram, @bluemtnvillage | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need a passport to experience a touch of Europe. This charming Ontario village brings a little Swiss magic close to home.

With its cozy streets, snow-covered hills, and Alpine-inspired atmosphere, it's no surprise this destination has been called the "Switzerland of Ontario."

During the winter, you can lace up your skis or wander through the snowy scenery, soaking up the cold-weather charm.

While it's not a carbon copy of a Swiss town, its European vibes make it a standout winter destination in Ontario.

Just a two-hour drive from Toronto, near Collingwood, Blue Mountain Village transforms into a winter wonderland when the snow falls.

Its charming cobblestone streets are dotted with European-style shops and cozy cafes, perfect for browsing, grabbing a bite, or warming up with a hot drink.

Skiers and snowboarders can speed down powdery slopes for a full day of adventure, enjoying a little taste of a Swiss winter without leaving Ontario.

Beyond skiing, you can explore snow-covered trails, take a thrilling ride on the mountain coaster, or glide along the mountaintop ice skating trail when conditions allow.

The village offers more than 20 dining options, from warm, cozy cafes to hearty steakhouses.

Throughout the season, Blue Mountain Village offers a range of events, including après-ski activities, light installations, and other seasonal festivities.

It's also just minutes from the historic town of Collingwood, where you can discover quaint local boutiques, more cafes and restaurants, and frosty water views.

Whether you're staying overnight at a mountainside hotel or stopping by for a day trip, this charming destination feels like a little slice of Switzerland in Ontario.

Blue Mountain Village


Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Blue Mountain Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
blue mountain resort ontario getaways ontario staycation blue mountain village
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Another storm is hitting Ontario with freezing rain and up to 20 cm of snow this week

Getting around the GTA is going to be "difficult."

9 extremely Canadian red flags I watch out for as a single girl in the Great White North

Any of these? They're out.❌

This new Canadian coin looks like a loonie but it has a different animal and costs more than $1

The Royal Canadian Mint is the only mint in the world to offer a coin like this. 👀

Government of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs that pay up to $136,000 a year and $40 an hour

Positions are available in many provinces. 🩺

Want to move to Vancouver? These 8 realities you'll face as a newcomer may change your mind

Let's talk about the good, the bad, and the chronically wet.

Old Age Security payments for February 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Payments are less than a week away.

This 3.5-hr flight from Toronto takes you to a sugar-sand beach oasis for under $400 round trip

You can leave the snow behind.

I went on dates in three different Canadian cities and the differences were… alarming

Here's who you'll find in each city – and yes, there is a best and worst.

8 hidden-gem vacation destinations in Europe that locals don't want you to know about

Europe's best-kept secrets... just don't tell anyone that I told you. 🤫✈️

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario town with Victorian-era streets

It's a beautiful spot to call home.