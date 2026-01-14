24 products at Costco you can get for cheaper than items at Loblaws

You might not expect some of these items to be a better deal because of the price tags. 👀

Costco is known for having bulk-sized products at lower prices than grocery stores in Canada.

Many of those items are cheaper than what you can get at Loblaws.

That includes name-brand products along with Kirkland Signature and No Name items.

If you have a Costco membership or know someone who's a member, shopping at the wholesale retailer might be worth it for these prices!

So, here are 24 products you can get for cheaper at Costco Canada stores than at Loblaws stores.

Sliced bread

\u200bDempster's bread at Costco. Right: Dempster's bread at Loblaws.

Dempster's bread at Costco. Right: Dempster's bread at Loblaws.

It costs $6.99 for a pack of 675-gram loaves of Dempster's bread at Costco.

That price breaks down to $0.34 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $3.89 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread.

That works out to $0.57 per 100 grams.

Bagels

\u200bKirkland Signature bagels at Costco. Right: No Name bagels at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature bagels. Right: No Name bagels at Loblaws.

You can get two 750-gram bags of Kirkland Signature bagels and mix and match flavours for $7.99 at Costco.

That means you pay $0.53 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.99 for a 510-gram bag of No Name bagels at Loblaws.

That price breaks down to $0.58.

Muffins

\u200bKirkland Signature muffins at Costco. Right: Farmer's Market muffins at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature muffins. Right: Farmer's Market muffins at Loblaws.

An 890-gram pack of Kirkland Signature muffins is $7.99 at Costco.

That cost works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, a 590-gram pack of Farmer's Market muffins costs $7.

That means you pay $1.18 per 100 grams.

French roast coffee

\u200bKirkland Signature French roast coffee. Right: Starbucks French roast coffee at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature French roast coffee. Right: Starbucks French roast coffee at Loblaws.

Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature whole bean French roast coffee for $27.99.

Loblaws has a 793-gram bag of Starbucks French roast ground coffee for $31.99.

Even though the Costco-brand product is bigger than the name-brand product at Loblaws, it's still $4 cheaper.

Coffee pods

\u200bMcCafe premium roast K-Cups at Costco. Right: McCafe premium roast K-Cups at Loblaws.

McCafe premium roast K-Cups at Costco. Right: McCafe premium roast K-Cups at Loblaws.

You might think the product at Loblaws is cheaper because the price tag is lower by $1, but it's really not.

It costs $48.99 for a box of 80 McCafe premium roast K-Cup pods at Costco.

That price breaks down to $0.61 per pod.

It costs $47.99 for a box of 48 McCafe premium roast K-Cup pods at Loblaws.

That works out to $0.99 per pod.

Tea bags

\u200bTetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Loblaws.

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Loblaws.

It costs $13.99 for a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea bags at Costco.

It costs $16.99 for a 681-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea bags at Loblaws.

You might have expected the Costco product to be more expensive because it's a bigger size, but it's actually $3 cheaper.

So, you get more for less with the wholesale retailer!

Almond milk

\u200bAlmond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: Silk almond beverage at Loblaws.

Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: Silk almond beverage at Loblaws.

Costco has a pack of Almond Breeze almond beverage for $12.99, and it comes with six 946-millilitre bottles.

That means you pay $2.16 per bottle and $0.22 per 100 millilitres.

Loblaws has 946-millilitre bottles of Silk almond beverage for $3.49.

That price breaks down to $0.36 per 100 millilitres.

Cheese

\u200bKirkland Signature old cheddar at Costco. Right: No Name old cheddar at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature old cheddar at Costco. Right: No Name old cheddar at Loblaws.

It costs $14.99 for a 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature old cheddar at Costco.

That's $1.30 per 100 grams.

It costs $6.49 for a 400-gram block of No Name old cheddar at Loblaws.

That's $1.62 per 100 grams.

Cream cheese

\u200bPhiladelphia cream cheese at Costco. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Loblaws.

Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Loblaws.

It costs $12.99 for two 500-gram tubs of Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.

That's $6.49 per tub and $1.29 per 100 grams.

It costs $7.99 for a 450-gram tub of Philadelphia cream cheese at Loblaws.

That's $1.77 per 100 grams.

Frozen berries

\u200bKirkland Signature frozen berry blend at Costco. Right: No Name frozen berry blend at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend. Right: No Name frozen berry blend at Loblaws.

Costco has a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend for $17.99.

It includes raspberries, blueberries and blackberries.

Loblaws has a two-kilogram bag of No Name frozen berry blend for $19.99.

It includes strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.

The Kirkland Signature product at Costco is $2 cheaper than the No Name item at Loblaws.

Peanut butter

\u200bKraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Loblaws.

Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Loblaws.

Costco has a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter for $10.49.

Loblaws has a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter for $14.99.

So, the product at Costco is $4.50 cheaper!

Nutella

\u200bNutella at Costco. Right: Nutella at Loblaws.

Nutella at Costco. Right: Nutella at Loblaws.

You can get a two-pack of one-kilogram Nutella jars for $17.99 at Costco.

At Loblaws, it costs $19.99 for a pack of two 725-gram jars of Nutella.

Not only is the product at Costco $2 cheaper, but it's also bigger.

Liquid honey

\u200bKirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco. Right: No Name liquid honey at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature liquid honey. Right: No Name liquid honey at Loblaws.

It costs $18.99 for a pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey.

That means you pay $6.33 per bottle and $0.84 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $7.49 for a 375-gram bottle of No Name liquid honey.

That works out to $1.99 per 100 grams.

So, the cost difference is pretty big at $1.15 per 100 grams.

Maple syrup

\u200bKirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature maple syrup. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.

At Costco, a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup costs $15.99.

It costs $18.99 for a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Loblaws.

So, the Kirkland product is $3 cheaper than the name-brand at Loblaws.

Instant noodles

\u200bBowl Noodles at Costco. Right: Bowl Noodles at Loblaws.

Bowl Noodles at Costco. Right: Bowl Noodles at Loblaws.

Costco has a 12-pack of 86-gram bowls of spicy kimchi-flavoured Bowl Noodles for $12.49.

That works out to $1.04 per bowl and $1.21 per 100 grams.

Loblaws has an 86-gram bowl of spicy kimchi-flavoured Bowl Noodles for $1.79.

That means you pay $2.08 per 100 grams.

Chips

\u200bRuffles chips at Costco. Right: Ruffles chips at Loblaws.

Ruffles chips at Costco. Right: Ruffles chips at Loblaws.

It costs $7.49 for a 612-gram bag of Ruffles chips at Costco, which means you pay $1.22 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $4.99 for a 200-gram bag of Ruffles chips, which works out to $2.49 per 100 grams.

Microwave popcorn

\u200bKirkland Signature microwave popcorn at Costco. Right: No Name microwave popcorn at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: No Name microwave popcorn at Loblaws.

A 4.1-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn costs $20.99 at Costco.

That breaks down to $0.51 per 100 grams.

It costs $5 for an 820-gram box of No Name microwave popcorn.

That works out to $0.60 per 100 grams.

Rice Krispies squares

\u200bRice Krispies squares at Costco. Right: Rice Krispies squares at Loblaws.

Rice Krispies squares at Costco. Right: Rice Krispies squares at Loblaws.

It costs $13.49 for a 1.18-kilogram box of Rice Krispies squares at Costco, which works out to $1.14 per 100 grams.

It costs $10.99 for a 660-gram box of Rice Krispies squares at Loblaws, which works out to $1.66 per 100 grams.

Chocolate chip granola bars

\u200bKirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. Right: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars cost $14.99 at Costco, and you get a 1.54-kilogram box.

It costs $15.99 for name-brand Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Loblaws, and you get a 960-gram box.

So, the store-brand product at Costco is $1 cheaper than the name-brand item at Loblaws.

Oreos

\u200bOreos at Costco. Right: Oreos at Loblaws.

Oreos at Costco. Right: Oreos at Loblaws.

It costs $15.99 for a two-kilogram box of Oreo cookies at Costco, which works out to $0.79 per 100 grams.

It costs $10.99 for a 440-gram box of Oreo cookies at Loblaws, which breaks down to $2.49 per 100 grams.

That's a cost difference of $1.70 per 100 grams!

Paper towels

\u200bBounty paper towels at Costco. Right: Bounty paper towels at Loblaws.

Bounty paper towels at Costco. Right: Bounty paper towels at Loblaws.

At Costco, a pack of Bounty paper towels with 12 rolls costs $32.49.

At Loblaws, a pack of Bounty paper towels with eight rolls costs $34.99.

The product at Costco is $2.50 cheaper, and you get more paper towel rolls.

Tissues

\u200bKirkland Signature facial tissues at Costco. Right: No Name facial tissues at Loblaws.

Kirkland Signature facial tissues. Right: No Name facial tissues at Loblaws.

It costs $22.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature facial tissues with 12 boxes, which works out to $1.91 per box.

It costs $16 for a pack of No Name facial tissues with six boxes, which works out to $2.66 per box.

Dishwasher pods

\u200bCascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pods at Costco. Right: Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pods at Loblaws.

Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pods at Costco. Right: Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pods at Loblaws.

Costco has a pack of Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pods for $29.99. It comes with 81 pods.

That means you pay $0.37 per pod.

Loblaws has a pack of Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher pods for $25.99. It comes with 51 pods.

That works out to a cost of $0.50 per pod.

Water pitcher

\u200bBrita water filter pitchers at Costco. Right: \u200bBrita water filter pitcher at Loblaws.

Brita water filter pitchers at Costco. Right: Brita water filter pitcher at Loblaws.

At Costco, a 10-cup Brita water pitcher filtration system that comes with two filters costs $29.99.

It costs $35 for a 10-cup Brita water pitcher filtration system that comes with one filter at Loblaws.

So, the Costco product is $5.01 cheaper, and it has an extra filter.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

