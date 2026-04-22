Air Canada jet in near-miss at U.S. airport

Air Canada jet involved in near-miss at New York airport: FAA
Air Canada jet in near-miss at U.S. airport
People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, March 22, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Writer

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reports a near-miss incident involving an Air Canada jet at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday.

The FAA says the pilots of a Republic Airways flight took evasive action after the jet missed its intended approach and flew too close to the Air Canada plane.

It says both flight crews responded to onboard alerts.

Monday's incident comes after two Canadian pilots were killed when an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport last month.

These incidents have brought into focus the increasing pressures on air traffic controllers in the United States.

The industry has been plagued by shortages of controllers, who have also worked without pay during government shutdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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