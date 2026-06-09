Air Canada pilot who flew without correct licence fined, police to hold update

Air Canada pilot flew without correct licence
Air Canada pilot flew without correct licence
People walk around Air Canada's new Airbus A321XLR aircraft during a media preview at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, June 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Air Canada says a former pilot has been fined by Transport Canada for not having the correct licence to be an aircraft captain.

The airline, which did not name the pilot, says he held a valid commercial pilot licence, but was promoted to captain without the required airline transport pilot licence.

Air Canada says the individual was removed from active duty once this was discovered and voluntarily reported to Transport Canada. The pilot is no longer employed by the airline.

Air Canada says safety was not compromised and an audit of its pilots found no other instances of non-compliance.

The airline said it was unable to provide further comment due to privacy law and an active criminal investigation.

Peel Regional Police are expected to hold a news conference about the investigation Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.

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Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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