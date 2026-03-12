A new Canadian bill would make it easier for police & CSIS to access your online data

The government says existing laws haven't kept pace with changes in technology.

Someone using a computer, with a mobile phone in the foreground.

Newly proposed legislation would make it easier for police and Canada's spy service to investigate online activities.

Alexey Rotanov | Dreamstime
Writer

Newly proposed legislation would make it easier for police and Canada's spy service to investigate online activities.

The bill tabled in the House of Commons today would require internet and phone companies to tell authorities whether they provide service to a particular person or account number.

The legislation would also allow authorities to obtain subscriber information from telecommunications companies, such as names, addresses, phone numbers and services provided.

The bill also revamps warrant powers for computer searches and proposes a new authority to allow Canadian police to make requests to foreign electronic service providers, including social media and AI chatbot companies.

The government says police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service need these tools to investigate national security threats and organized crime, and that existing laws have not kept pace with changes in technology.

A previous version of the bill alarmed civil liberties advocates who said it would allow authorities to demand to know whether a person has an online account with any organization or service in Canada — which could risk exposing a person's medical information or other private details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

canadian politics canadian security intelligence service canada laws
Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Carney travels to India as Sikh Canadians warn about threats from the Indian government

Canadian Sikhs are calling on Carney to take a firmer stand on India.

Canada's US travel advisory was just updated with a warning for LGBTQ+ travellers

Canada's U.S. travel advisory is already pretty intense.

5 things on Mark Carney's mind during his trip to India — from AI to immigration

"This is about rebuilding trust."

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's best places to live in 2026

It has dreamy parks and delicious restaurants.

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario that pay up to $62 an hour or $193,000 a year

You don't need a university degree for some positions.

13 Canadian tax credits you could claim when filing your return this year

Some credits reduce the tax you owe and others get you money back! 🤑

I'm a newcomer to Toronto and this is what locals get wrong about the TTC

Here's why Torontonians don't know how good they have it. 👇

A storm is forecast to drop up to 20 cm of snow in southern Ontario by this weekend

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Some Canadians who bought Taylor Swift tickets on StubHub could be eligible for a full refund

A deal has been reached with StubHub Canada after an investigation into the company's ticket sales practices.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

I moved from Ontario to Alberta and these 6 things cost me way less now

Calgary is WAY cheaper than Ottawa, allow me to explain...💰

I asked 12 Vancouver men what a good first date is and 7.5 of the answers are so worrying

Are you a Vancouver man? Please, I beg of you, take notes.

Ontario storm is bringing ice, flooding, power outages, thunderstorms & up to 20 cm of snow

Ontario's weather this week is shaping up to be an absolute mess.