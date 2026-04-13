NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing

NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing as Lewis makes Parliament Hill debut
NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing
Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis pauses for a portrait during a stop in the riding of University-Rosedale, in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer

The NDP is expected to introduce a motion Wednesday calling on the government to ban a practice known as surveillance pricing that New Democrats say is unfair to consumers. 

The text of the motion describes the practice as when companies use a customer's personal data, like search history or how long they stay on a webpage, to increase prices both in store and online. 

NDP Leader Avi Lewis says examples of this can include a parent with a sick baby being charged a higher price for a thermometer or medicine based on internet search history. 

The Manitoba NDP government introduced a legislation to ban the practice provincially last month. 

Lewis says that he wants to see the idea be adopted federally as there are mechanisms Ottawa can employ that provinces don't have access to. 

A recent poll from Abacus Data suggests that 52 per cent of Canadians want to see this practice banned.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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