Liberals plan to suspend federal fuel excise taxes until Labour Day

Liberals plan to suspend fuel excise taxes
The Liberal government will suspend the excise fuel tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day as the Iran war sends energy costs surging, Prime Minster Mark Carney announced on Tuesday.
Carney said the tax break will start April 20 and is expected to save Canadians 10 cents per litre on regular gasoline and four cents on a litre of diesel.
Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Carney said suspending the excise tax is a "responsible, temporary measure" that offers "real relief" to Canadian families.
A media statement about the move said it will also reduce costs for truckers and other businesses with heavy transportation costs.
Carney's announcement stops short of a call from the Conservative party to cut the excise taxes and the GST on gas and diesel for the rest of the year and permanently end the clean fuel standard and industrial carbon tax.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre contended that his proposal would have removed 25 cents from a litre of gasoline.
Gas prices have surged in Canada and worldwide in recent months as conflict in the Middle East constrains global oil shipments.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the American military had begun a blockade of Iranian ports as part of his effort to force Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.
— with files from The Associated Press
By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.