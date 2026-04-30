Proposed power to search, seize mail not being extended to postal workers: minister

Power to search mail limited to police: minister
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the government's new proposal to allow authorities to search and seize mail would be limited to police officers.
He says a proposal to give authorities new powers to search and seize mail was included in the spring economic statement after the government's first border bill, C-2, was carved up into smaller bills.
Anandasangaree says that while the original bill would have given the power to search and seize mail to government officials, including Canada Post staff, the new version limits the power to police and still requires a warrant.
The minister says the measure is meant to close a legal "loophole" the prevents any package weighing less than 500 grams from being opened and searched.
Anandasangaree says that gap is being exploited by traffickers sending small quantities of drugs, such as fentanyl, through the mail.
Modifications to Canada's asylum process originally introduced in Bill C-2 became law earlier this year, and new legislation to expand police access to online data and information was introduced in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.