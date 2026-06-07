This secret Ontario town is a tiny summertime gem with 'turquoise Caribbean-coloured waters'

It's a little slice of paradise.

Two people swimming in clear water. Right: A shoreline with turquoise water.

A port town in Ontario.

@jenineross | Instagram, @explorewithyos | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Forget a trip to the Mediterranean, this Ontario destination delivers turquoise waters, shallow beaches, and limestone shorelines.

You'll feel like you've jetted off to another land as you take in the scenery and summer vibes at this hidden gem spot.

It's a beautiful place to explore natural wonders, hike your way to views, and enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.

Lion's Head is a peaceful little community tucked away in a "secret nook" along the magnificent Bruce Peninsula.

According to the Bruce Peninsula website, "the scenery is nothing less than stunning." You can soak up views of the soaring limestone cliffs that "rise from the turquoise Caribbean- coloured waters" and "have an amazing pink aura" at sunrise and sunset.

One of the highlights of the area is exploring Lion's Head Provincial Park, a striking natural space known for its dramatic rock formations and sweeping views over the bright turquoise water below.

You can also spend time along the nearby shoreline, including Lion's Head Beach in town, or head a little farther out to Singing Sands Beach, about a 30-minute drive away, where soft sand and shallow, clear water make for a scenic swim stop.

The town of Lion's Head itself is small, with a few local shops and eateries to visit after a day by the water.

In the surrounding area, you can also explore spots like Lion's Head Lighthouse, the striking rock formations at Greig's Caves, and the scenic Devil's Monument Loop Trail.

It can get quite busy during the summer months, so it's worth booking restaurant reservations in advance.

With crystal-clear water, turquoise waves and a laid-back coastal feel, Lion's Head is a peaceful summer escape with breathtaking views.

Visit Lion's Head Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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