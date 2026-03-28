This lakeside Ontario town looks like a storybook with quaint shops and flower-filled streets

It's the perfect spot to visit this spring.

A person standing under a flower installation. Right: A building with flowers.

A flower festival in an Ontario town.

@theluckynavigator | Instagram, @sel_s | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Spring is all about beautiful blooms, and there's no better place to enjoy the season than this enchanting small town.

Perched along the shores of Lake Ontario, this beautiful village is turning into a blossom-filled paradise, complete with floral-themed events and stunning installations.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is a quaint village known for its Victorian-era streets and old-world charm.

Located under 2 hours from Toronto, it's a popular spot for weekend getaways or day trips.

This spring, the Niagara-on-the-Lake In Bloom event is returning for its second year, and it will transform the town into a whimsical, petal-filled paradise.

Presented by Vintage Hotels, the annual floral and garden show is running from May 8 to 11, 2026, and will feature a range of flower-themed activities.

You can wander along the storybook streets, which will be filled with unique floral installations themed after "All Creatures BIG and small."

The installations can also be seen on a trolley tour.

One of the highlights of the event is the Garden Fair at The Gardens at Pillar and Post, where you can explore a boutique vendor fair and enjoy live music, light bites and local beverages.

You can also take part in workshops such as custom cocktail-making or flower embroidery.

There are several culinary experiences to enjoy, including a Bonnet Luncheon and Bubbles & Bloom Afternoon Tea.
Some events require ticket purchases or registration in advance, so be sure to plan ahead.

While you're in town, you can pop into some of Niagara-on-the-Lake's quaint boutiques, enjoy an ice cream cone, and visit some of the local cafes.

With its flower-filled streets and floral events, this village is the perfect spot to enjoy the spring season to the fullest.

Niagara-on-the-Lake In Bloom

Price: Free, some ticketed events

When: May 8 to 11, 2026

Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Vintage Hotels Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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