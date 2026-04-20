Ontario's largest tulip farm is near Toronto and you can wander through 3 million pastel blooms
It's like a mini trip to Holland.
Get ready to tiptoe through the tulips! With warmer weather on the way, the province will soon come alive with dreamy blooms, and this stunning Ontario flower farm is the perfect spot to celebrate the season.
With rows of pastel blooms, events, tulip picking and more, it's an enchanting spot for a spring adventure.
TASC Tulip Festival is officially reopening this spring in Niagara-on-the-Lake, just 20 minutes from Niagara Falls and 1.5 hours from Toronto.
The 55-acre site is nestled amidst lush vineyards and boasts more than 3 million tulips of over 100 varieties.
You can imagine you've taken a spring trip to Holland as you wander along the rows of rainbow blooms and pick some to bring home with you.
Throughout the festival, you can enjoy a variety of events, including wine tasting, painting, and picnics. There will also be bands on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings, and on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The festival will have food and drinks available on-site, along with a designated eating area with 50 picnic tables, complete with umbrellas.
Each festival ticket includes 10 tulips, with additional tulips available for $1 each. There are endless varieties and blooms to choose from, and you can create your own unique bouquet to bring some of the spring spirit into your home.
If you're looking for a more relaxed atmosphere, it's best to visit during a weekday. The tulips only bloom for a short period of time, and each week showcases a distinct aspect of their beauty.
Week one tulips have the longest lifespan, while week two tulips offer the most vibrant colours, and week three tulips boast the most unique blooms.
The farm has a tentative opening date of April 24, and tickets are available to purchase online.
If you're dreaming of a little taste of the Dutch countryside this spring, you'll want to plan a trip to Ontario's largest tulip farm.
TASC Tulip Festival
Price: $21.73 + general admisison
When: April 24 to May 10, 2026, depending on blooms
Address: 1173 Line 3 Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.