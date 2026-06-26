PM Carney to share plans to 'restore' 24 Sussex today

Carney to share plans to 'restore' 24 Sussex today
Carney to share plans to 'restore' 24 Sussex today
A construction worker walks past the front entrance to 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa on Monday, May 29, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce the government’s plan to "restore" 24 Sussex today.

The 35-room mansion, built in 1896, was abandoned as the official Ottawa residence of the prime minister in 2015.

Taxpayers have since been shelling out tens of thousands of dollars per year to maintain the vacant property.

Heritage Ottawa has said that the building should be maintained, renewed and kept in public hands, even if it's no longer the official residence.

Katherine Spencer-Ross, president of Heritage Ottawa, says it's "great news" that the building is set to be restored but it remains unclear if it's being restored for public use or as the official residence of the prime minister.

She says the house has a long history of political involvement and should remain the official residence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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