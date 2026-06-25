PM Carney to share plans for future of 24 Sussex on Friday

PM to speak about fate of 24 Sussex on Friday
PM to speak about fate of 24 Sussex on Friday
The Peace Tower stands in the distance behind 24 Sussex in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will unveil plans for the future of 24 Sussex on Friday.

Since the building was abandoned as the official residence of the prime minister, taxpayers have been shelling out tens of thousands of dollars per year to maintain the vacant property.

Asked at a press conference today what he would like to see happen to the building, Carney said he'd hold a press conference Friday to discuss that.

Carney told reporters last May that it was up to the National Capital Commission to decide what to do with 24 Sussex.

The 35-room mansion, built in 1896, served as the prime minister's official residence from 1951 to 2015.

While the grounds of 24 Sussex were used during former prime minister Justin Trudeau's tenure for some social events, it was closed by the National Capital Commission in 2022 for "health and safety reasons," including an infestation of rats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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