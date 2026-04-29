Ottawa pledges $145M for World Cup security

Federal government earmarks $145M for World Cup security
Ottawa pledges $145M for World Cup security
The newly completed 7,000 seats (grey area) in the south end of BMO Field are shown as part of the stadium’s upgrades ahead of hosting six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Toronto, Ont., March 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
Writer

The federal government is allocating up to $145 million for security during the upcoming World Cup.

Canada is co-hosting with the United States and Mexico, and thirteen matches are scheduled to take place in Toronto and Vancouver this June and July.

The government says in a press release the funding is in response to "specific operational needs identified by the host provinces and cities."

It says the funding will reduce financial pressure on the cities and provinces and ensure public safety agencies have the necessary resources.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says in the release the World Cup is one of the biggest and most complicated sport events Canada has ever hosted.

Ottawa previously allocated up to $320 million for hosting the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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