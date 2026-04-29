Eby says B.C. will receive $100 million in federal funds for World Cup security

B.C. to get $100M in federal funds for World Cup
Premier David Eby says British Columbia will receive about $100 million from the federal government to help pay for security during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The money is part of Ottawa's pledge of $146 million toward security for the mega-event, which kicks off in June, and Eby says his government will offer a full breakdown of the final security costs in the coming weeks.
But he says the province won't spring for "pope-like motorcades for FIFA executives," alluding to a recent decision by the Vancouver Police Department to deny FIFA president Gianni Infantino a high-protection motorcade.
The VPD says the head of soccer's global body does not meet requirements for that level of protection in Vancouver.
Vancouver is hosting the 76th FIFA Congress this week, while the first of seven World Cup games at BC Place is set for June 13.
Eby says Prime Minister Mark Carney told him of the $100 million funding during their last meeting, adding that the province is still receiving additional information.
The federal money will help cover security costs for seven games in Vancouver and six in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.