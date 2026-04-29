B.C. to get $100M in federal funds for World Cup

Eby says B.C. will receive $100 million in federal funds for World Cup security
B.C. to get $100M in federal funds for World Cup
FIFA vice president and CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, left, and B.C. Premier David Eby talk during the launch of the FIFA World Cup trophy tour, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Premier David Eby says British Columbia will receive about $100 million from the federal government to help pay for security during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The money is part of Ottawa's pledge of $146 million toward security for the mega-event, which kicks off in June, and Eby says his government will offer a full breakdown of the final security costs in the coming weeks.

But he says the province won't spring for "pope-like motorcades for FIFA executives," alluding to a recent decision by the Vancouver Police Department to deny FIFA president Gianni Infantino a high-protection motorcade.

The VPD says the head of soccer's global body does not meet requirements for that level of protection in Vancouver.

Vancouver is hosting the 76th FIFA Congress this week, while the first of seven World Cup games at BC Place is set for June 13.

Eby says Prime Minister Mark Carney told him of the $100 million funding during their last meeting, adding that the province is still receiving additional information.

The federal money will help cover security costs for seven games in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are also up for grabs!

These government benefits have payment dates in May and some offer more than $500

You could get a lot of money!

OPP officer dead after crash in Cobourg: police

OPP officer dead after crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg: police

Davis Schneider calls for more life-saving naloxone in public

Davis Schneider's brother died of an overdose. The Blue Jay says naloxone can save others

Canada's best employers were ranked and these are the top places to 'grow your career'

Where you work can make a difference in how you work, according to LinkedIn.

8 things I learned while trying to rent a Toronto apartment that everyone should know

Learn from my mistakes!

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic in the country

Air Canada is hiring for jobs that pay up to $44 an hour and offer travel perks

There's a "generous" travel program for employees and their friends and families

Liberals outline key priorities in economic update

Liberals table first fiscal document in seven years that won't need opposition votes

Fact File: RFK Jr.'s MAID comment misleads

Fact File: RFK Jr.'s comment on Canada's medical assistance in dying law misleading