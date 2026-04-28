Minister says B.C. government won't buy Whitecaps, but will help MLS team cut costs

Minister says B.C. won't buy Whitecaps
British Columbia's government says it is working with the Vancouver Whitecaps to help the team lower costs and generate more revenue at BC Place — but it won't be buying the Major League Soccer team to prevent it from moving cities.
Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s minister of jobs and economic growth, says the team is now using the stadium at no cost, and any breaks that the team received this year could be extended for another year.
The Whitecaps and the provincial government — which owns BC Place through the provincial Crown corporation PavCo — signed a one-year lease earlier this year, which annually returns to the club about $1-1.5 million that the province makes from hosting.
Kahlon, a longtime season-ticket holder, says the province has also helped the team generate more revenue from concession sales and advertising, adding that the province is open to exploring other revenue sources.
The Athletic reported Monday that the league has told owners around the league that it is exploring relocation of the Whitecaps, with Las Vegas being the top candidate.
Kahlon says the province has supported the team through tough times, and wants to make sure that the team stays in Vancouver, now that it ranks among the best teams in MLS.
"If there are some genuine things that they need done to keep the team here, we want to see that happen," he says.
The team, which has been for sale since December 2024, has said in a statement that it faces "well-documented" challenges around stadium access and revenue.
It says these challenges have made it difficult to find a local buyer, adding that no "viable offer has emerged that would keep the club here" following "serious conversations" with more than 100 parties over the past 16 months.
"If there is a local ownership group with the vision and resources to chart a path forward, we urge them to come forward," it says.
Fans, meanwhile, have set up a website in the hope of swaying decision makers to keep the team in Vancouver.
"I appreciate the fans of the Whitecaps, and I understand their frustrations," Kahlon says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.