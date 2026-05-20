Global Affairs says it's not aware of any Canadians affected by Ebola outbreak in DRC

Global Affairs not aware of any Canadians affected by Ebola outbreak
Global Affairs not aware of any Canadians affected by Ebola outbreak
People off-load a shipment of more than 15 tons of supplies donated by UNICEF as part of the response to the Ebola virus outbreak at Bunia National Airport in Bunia, Congo, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Writer

Global Affairs Canada says it is not aware of any Canadians affected by a rare type of Ebola with no cure that's spreading fast in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

Thida Ith, a spokesperson for the federal agency, says there are thousands of registered Canadians in both countries, but those numbers may not be up-to-date.

Ith also says those numbers don't reflect a desire to leave, though consular officials are ready to provide assistance to those who request it.

There are 2,300 Canadians registered as being in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Global Affair’s voluntary registration for Canadians abroad, and 1,300 are registered in Uganda.

The federal government has advised Canadians not to travel to the eastern Ituri province stricken by Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola that has no vaccines or treatments.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there are almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths, though he says the scale of the epidemic is much larger.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the risk of this outbreak is low on a global scale, but high at national and regional levels. It's been deemed a public health emergency of international concern.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20,2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Hannah Alberga | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

The 'Seashell Capital of the World' is 3 hrs from Toronto and it's a white sand oasis

It's a dreamy spot for a vacation.

Canada's most expensive grocery stores were ranked and this chain beat Loblaws

There are national chains and local retailers on the list.

This dreamy Ontario town 'feels like Europe' and is sprinkled with charming shops and cafes

No passport required.

I moved from Ontario to Vancouver Island and these 12 things were major culture shocks

Island life is different!

This Ontario gem is one of Canada's 'best' beach towns with 20 acres of powdery sand shores

It's a summer paradise.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 19 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won! 🚨

17 Costco products that are worth buying even though I don't like shopping there

Sometimes the Costco prices just can't be beat!

Doug Ford is extending Ontario's alcohol service hours for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ontario bars and restaurants could have 4 a.m. last calls for over a month this summer. 🍻