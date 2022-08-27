NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

apple picking in toronto

11 Cute Apple Orchards Around Toronto Where You Can Get Lost In Sweet-Smelling Fields

Apple picking season is here!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman standing by a shed with pumpkins. Right: Woman and a dog in an apple orchard.

@raisingalittlebrownie | Instagram, @vivistraveldiaries | Instagram

The time has come! Apple orchards around Toronto are starting to open for the season, and there are tons of places to pick some fruit.

Whether you plan on making pies, breathing in the smell of fall, or just taking some cute pictures, here are some orchards to check out around the city.

Carl Laidlaw Orchards

Price: Admission fee

When: Opening September 3, 2022 for apple picking

Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This fairytale-like farm has five orchards where you can pick a variety of apples. Aside from apple-picking, you can enjoy wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, and more.

Website

Chudleigh's Entertainment Farm 

Price: $16 admission per adult

Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular farm is now open for the season, and there are 47,500 trees across a 60-acre orchard to pick from. You can also get delicious harvest food, pumpkins, and more at this spot.

Website

Brooks Farms

Price: $19.99 + admission for fall festival

When: End of August, 2022

Address: 122 Ashworth Rd., Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pick so many different types of apples at this farm, which also has a pumpkin patch, baked goods, wagon rides, and more fall activities. Come spooky season, the area transforms into "Halloweentown" and you can get lost in a dead flower maze.

Website

Archibald's Estate Winery

Price: $45 minimum purchase per car

When: Opening September 10, 2022 for apple picking

Address: 6275 Liberty St. N., Bowmanville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This sweet orchard makes for a dreamy fall adventure, and after you pick some apples, you can enjoy treats like apple pies and caramel apple dumplings. You can even get complimentary tastings of wines and ciders at the outdoor bar.

Website

Dixie Orchards

Price: $6 admission for fall season

When: Opening August 26, 2022 for apple picking

Address: 14309 Dixie Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find around 20 different varieties of apples at this farm, which also offers pumpkin and hazelnut picking. During harvest season, you can enjoy wagon rides, get lost in a corn maze, and shop for seasonal treats from the porch market.

Website

Albion Orchards

Price: $20 for 10 lb bag

Address: 14800 Innis Lake Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This orchard near Toronto is open for apple picking, and you can breathe in the smell of fall as you wander through the fruit trees. Later in the season, you can pick pumpkins from a sea of orange and cut Christmas trees in the winter.

Website

Applewood Farm

Price: $15 per 10 lb bag

When: Opening September 2022 for apple picking

Address: 12416 McCowan Rd., Stouffville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore fields of fresh apples and indulge in sweet treats like butter tarts at this fall farm. There will be lots of pumpkins to pick later on in the season.

Website

Downey's Strawberry & Apple Farm

Price: $25 for 10 lb bag

Address: 13707 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Apples are already available to pick at this farm, and you can find a range of types here. For more fall fun, you can head across the street to Downey's Farm for a harvest-themed festival.

Website

Pingle's Farm Market

Price: 10 lb bag for $24

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm has over 15 acres of apple picking as well as a fun Harvest Festival with tons of activities. You can enjoy unique treats like the Pumpkin Apple Fritter Sundae and get lost in a corn maze.

Website

Pine Farms Orchard

Price: $2 per lb of apples

When: Opening August 27 for apple picking

Address: 2700 16th Sideroad, King City, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feast on brunch after your apple picking adventures at this spot, which has a cute bakeshop and Orchard Café. You'll want to bring your appetite.

Website

Watson Farms

Price: $5 admission fee

When: Opening August 27, 2022 for apple picking

Address: 2287 Hwy. 2, Bowmanville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can leap into fall at this spot, which offers apple picking, tractor rides, and a cute petting zoo.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

