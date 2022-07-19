NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

costco

Costco Canada Is Having A Summer Sale & Here Are 7 Items You Didn't Know You Needed

A six-person inflatable unicorn party island? Yes, please!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Costco store.

Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime

There is a Costco Canada summer sale happening right now and so many items that you never thought you'd need are discounted!

Costco is holding a "sizzling summer savings" event online if you're looking to spice up your outdoor space for the season.

You can find some pretty interesting items including a Slip 'N Slide, an outdoor fireplace, a six-person inflatable unicorn party island and so much more.

If you're looking to up your shopping game in-store, there are Costco hacks from TikTok that could help you out like shopping without a membership, saving with Kirkland items and scoring with exclusive products.

There are also a bunch of shopping hacks that can save you even more money when you go to a warehouse.

However, if you just want to shop online from the comfort of your home, here are seven items from the Costco summer sale that you didn't know you needed in your life!

WHAM-O Super Slip 'N Slide

WHAM-O Super Slip 'N Slide

Costco

Price: $89.99 ($119.99)

Details: This Slip 'N Slide doesn't just have to be for kids, everyone can enjoy the giant water slide for some little backyard summer fun.

You can save $30 and it also comes with two inflatable boogie boards!

Find it on Costco

OVE Decors atlas outdoor LED coach light

OVE Decors atlas outdoor LED coach light

Costco

Price: $59.99 ($77.99)

Details: If you want to light up your outdoor space, these light fixtures with trees and deer cutouts are $18 off.

Find it on Costco

Wilderness 22 inflatable pontoon boat

Wilderness 22 inflatable pontoon boat

Costco

Price: $399.99 ($549.99)

Details: This pontoon boat is a Costco exclusive and features oars, a padded swivel seat and lots of storage for adventures on the water. It's on sale for $150 off.

Find it on Costco

Outdoor steel fireplace with cooking grill

Outdoor steel fireplace with cooking grill

Costco

Price: $349.99 ($449.99)

Details: If you want to heat up your backyard, this wood-burning steel chiminea-style outdoor fireplace is on sale for $100 off.

It offers a 360-degree view of the fire and a place to cook with the swing-out grill that has three adjustable positions.

Find it on Costco

Tommy Bahama stainless steel rolling party cooler

Tommy Bahama stainless steel rolling party cooler

Costco

Price: $199.99 ($299.99)

Details: This rolling cooler is something to have handy if you like to always have a cool beverage around while outdoors.

It comes with a towel bar, folding side table, bottle opener, bottle cap catcher and portable tray. Plus, it's discounted by $100!

Find it on Costco

Canopia by Palram hybrid greenhouse

Canopia by Palram hybrid greenhouse

Costco

Price: $799.99 ($999.99)

Details: This greenhouse is made of UV-protected clear wall panels so there is sunlight transition and heat insulation while being safe for gardening and cultivating your green thumb. You can save $200.

Find it on Costco

H2OGO! Paradise Dreams giant unicorn inflatable party island

H2OGO! Paradise Dreams giant unicorn inflatable party island

Costco

Price: $159.99 ($199.99)

Details: This six-person giant inflatable unicorn party island has six cup holders, one jumbo cup holder and two extra-wide backrests for having fun on the water.

There is also a wraparound grab rope, handles and a swim-up platform. It's on sale at Costco for $40 off.

Find it on Costco

Happy summer!

