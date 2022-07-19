Costco Canada Is Having A Summer Sale & Here Are 7 Items You Didn't Know You Needed
A six-person inflatable unicorn party island? Yes, please!
There is a Costco Canada summer sale happening right now and so many items that you never thought you'd need are discounted!
Costco is holding a "sizzling summer savings" event online if you're looking to spice up your outdoor space for the season.
You can find some pretty interesting items including a Slip 'N Slide, an outdoor fireplace, a six-person inflatable unicorn party island and so much more.
If you're looking to up your shopping game in-store, there are Costco hacks from TikTok that could help you out like shopping without a membership, saving with Kirkland items and scoring with exclusive products.
There are also a bunch of shopping hacks that can save you even more money when you go to a warehouse.
However, if you just want to shop online from the comfort of your home, here are seven items from the Costco summer sale that you didn't know you needed in your life!
WHAM-O Super Slip 'N Slide
Price: $89.99 (
$119.99)
Details: This Slip 'N Slide doesn't just have to be for kids, everyone can enjoy the giant water slide for some little backyard summer fun.
You can save $30 and it also comes with two inflatable boogie boards!
OVE Decors atlas outdoor LED coach light
Price: $59.99 (
$77.99)
Details: If you want to light up your outdoor space, these light fixtures with trees and deer cutouts are $18 off.
Wilderness 22 inflatable pontoon boat
Price: $399.99 (
$549.99)
Details: This pontoon boat is a Costco exclusive and features oars, a padded swivel seat and lots of storage for adventures on the water. It's on sale for $150 off.
Outdoor steel fireplace with cooking grill
Price: $349.99 (
$449.99)
Details: If you want to heat up your backyard, this wood-burning steel chiminea-style outdoor fireplace is on sale for $100 off.
It offers a 360-degree view of the fire and a place to cook with the swing-out grill that has three adjustable positions.
Tommy Bahama stainless steel rolling party cooler
Price: $199.99 (
$299.99)
Details: This rolling cooler is something to have handy if you like to always have a cool beverage around while outdoors.
It comes with a towel bar, folding side table, bottle opener, bottle cap catcher and portable tray. Plus, it's discounted by $100!
Canopia by Palram hybrid greenhouse
Price: $799.99 ($
999.99)
Details: This greenhouse is made of UV-protected clear wall panels so there is sunlight transition and heat insulation while being safe for gardening and cultivating your green thumb. You can save $200.
H2OGO! Paradise Dreams giant unicorn inflatable party island
Price: $159.99 ($
199.99)
Details: This six-person giant inflatable unicorn party island has six cup holders, one jumbo cup holder and two extra-wide backrests for having fun on the water.
There is also a wraparound grab rope, handles and a swim-up platform. It's on sale at Costco for $40 off.
Happy summer!