6 Reasons Why I Wouldn't Move Back To BC After Living In Toronto For 5 Years
Skyline > Mountains
British Columbia may be beautiful but the people in Toronto are nicer and the food is better.
With mountains, the ocean and a city centre in its own right, B.C. is a gorgeous playground for outdoorsy adults but boring if you're a city slicker at heart.
I lived in B.C. for seven years growing up before I packed up and moved to Toronto for university.
My family lived in Langley and Surrey throughout the years, so I got a good taste of life in B.C.
I spent summers at White Rock beach pier diving and licking ice cream by the shore and 90% of my winters inside because it was raining.
After moving to Toronto and experiencing fast-paced city life, the occasional hike into nature doesn't compete.
Here are six reasons why I wouldn't move back to B.C. after living in Toronto for five years.
Live sports suck in B.C.
Baseball game at the Rogers Centre
Toronto's sports culture is infectious.
I never thought I would be one to watch live spots, but now I love spending an afternoon at a Toronto Blue Jays game with a hot dog and a beer.
Toronto has so many incredible teams to root for, from the Toronto Raptors, which are the only Canadian NBA team, to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and B.C. just can't compete.
In B.C., you have to drive over to Seattle to catch a baseball game or settle for the Vancouver Canucks.
Which, if we're being honest, don't have the same die-hard fan base as the Leafs.
Toronto has more community pride
Toronto is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and the people here are proud of it.
Almost everyone you meet in the 6ix moved from another country, province or city, and they embrace Toronto wholeheartedly. The city has its own culture, slang, and a sense of pride and community I didn't really feel growing up in B.C.
Unless you count loving Lululemon as a culture? (Not hating, I, too, love Lululemon.)
Snow during the holidays
Brooke Houghton with a sled at Trinity Bellwoods Park.
I love having snow on Christmas.
During the holidays, Toronto turns into a winter wonderland with snow blanketing the city, and in B.C., you're lucky to get a dusting that lasts a few days.
You can go up to Whistler if you really want to enjoy some snow, but it will take you hours to get there, depending on where you live, and cost you an arm and a leg to book a hotel room.
In Toronto, you can wander to any park for an impromptu day of sledding, snowball fights and winter magic.
Diverse food scene
British Colombia may have incredible sushi, seafood and dim sum, but Toronto has way more options when it comes to dining out.
Given the city's diversity, you can try authentic food from around the world, whether you want souvlaki from the Danforth, Caribbean food, or even a taste of Little Italy.
Not to mention Toronto did just receive a number of Michelin stars.
You need a car in B.C.
Paddle boarders and people in kayaks go by at a B.C. beach.
Even if you live downtown in Vancouver, you're going to need a car to actually do all of those picturesque hikes.
I'm not blind, B.C. is better when it comes to the outdoors, from surfing in Tofino to shredding hills in Whistler. But it costs a lot of money and travel time to enjoy it if you don't live in that area.
So, even if you're not in the country or suburbs, you better be ready to pay up in gas money to take advantage of what makes B.C. great.
When I lived in B.C., I maybe drove out for a hike once a year, and in Toronto, I can enjoy the city's main allures within the stretch of a 30-minute streetcar.
Torontonians are friendlier
When I moved to Toronto, one of the biggest culture shocks was how much nicer strangers are. I met my best friend in line at a Starbucks because people were just so keen to chat.
In B.C., people are polite, but they don't go out of their way to make friends or just stop to help lost tourists in the same way Torontonians do.
B.C. is a great province, don't get me wrong, and as someone with ties to Alberta, Ontario and B.C., I'm proud to say I'm partially from there, but I wouldn't ever move back.
The city life in Vancouver is too small compared to Toronto, and living in the suburbs in B.C. is basically the same as living in the suburbs anywhere – just with more rain.
The only difference is you can to visit some pretty incredible spots in nature, but unless you're super outdoorsy and going to take full advantage of that, I don't think it's worth the occasional trip.
Personally, a week or two at an Ontario cottage and days spent on the Toronto Islands fill that gap for me, and I still get to enjoy all the perks of big city life.