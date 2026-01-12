Ontario's weather forecast says there'll be 20 cm of snow and 'shots of arctic air' this week

It's going to feel like -20 C in Toronto! 🥶

snow covered toronto islands and lake ontario with toronto skyline in background

Toronto skyline from the Toronto Islands in winter.

Felipe Moura | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new forecast has revealed that Ontario's weather is going to be wintry this week.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow are expected in some parts of the province, along with "shots of arctic air."

The Weather Network said the brief January thaw is giving way to snow and a "drastic drop in temperatures" across the province this week.

A clipper system will move through Ontario from Tuesday, January 13, to Wednesday, January 14, bringing snow to northern and central parts of the province.

Southern Ontario is forecast to get snow, mixed precipitation, and rain.

Between five and 15 centimetres of snow is expected by Wednesday.

The Weather Network said "blustery winds" could cause blowing and drifting snow, which would reduce visibility on roads.

Commutes in Toronto and the GTA could be impacted by snow and a wintry mix on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to drop across northern Ontario on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cold air will move into southern Ontario on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, plunging daytime highs into the minus double digits.

Then, the wind chill will make it feel even colder.

Toronto's weather will be cold on Thursday, January 15, with temperatures reaching -11 C but feeling like -20 C!

It will be -10 C (feeling like -18 C) in London, -8 C (feeling like -15 C) in Windsor, -10 C (feeling like -19 C) in Kingston, -12 C (feeling like -18 C) in Ottawa, and -15 C (feeling like -23 C) in Parry Sound on Thursday.

Also, cold winds are forecast to cause lake-effect snow in southern Ontario on Thursday and Friday.

The Weather Network said there could be up to five centimetres of snow in most of the GTA by Thursday.

But 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected north and west of Toronto, including in Barrie, Owen Sound, Kincardine, Goderich, Mount Forest, and nearby areas.

Temperatures won't be as cold this weekend, but more arctic air will surge into Ontario after that.

According to The Weather Network, there will also be "frigid conditions" next week.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

