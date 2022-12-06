This New Holiday Pop-Up Near Toronto Takes You Into A 2D Kitchen & Giant Snow Globe
It's free to visit!
If you're looking for something fun to do around Toronto but don't want to blow you budget, then this new holiday pop-up might be worth a visit.
Share Joy is an immersive experience by farmer-owned co-operative Gay Lea Foods happening at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. The pop-up is running until December 22, and it's completely free to visit.
Woman standing with giant baking utensils. Courtesy of Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.
The event consists of five themed rooms where you can interact with displays and snap some Insta-worthy photos. The pop-up is focused around "sharing joy to life," and you'll discover colourful props and larger-than-life installations.
"Share Joy is our most recent brand campaign that celebrates Gay Lea’s part in the shared joyful moments of everyday life, and Share Joy by Gay Lea is our way of bringing this to life through a meaningful and immersive experience," Sara Abe, Senior Director of Marketing and Commercial Capabilities at Gay Lea Foods said in a press release.
"Each room takes you on a cheerful and unexpected journey of our pillars of joy – and by working alongside the Boys & Girls Club, we’re able to give visitors a joyful holiday moment while empowering them to give back and share in spreading a little joy themselves."
You can wander through a field of crops where you can pose with butterflies, unicorns, and more. Another room is filled with larger-than-life baking utensils, including a 6-foot spatulas, spoons and whisks.
You can decorate a massive cake with stickers and snuggle up beside an 8-foot gingerbread man in a snow globe. The last room invites you into a 2D farmhouse kitchen with brunch.
Gay Lea Foods will donate a dollar to the Boys & Girls Club for every image posted on social media using #GayLeaShareJoy or @gayleafoodscoop, with the goal of raising $10,000.
Share Joy by Gay Lea
Woman sitting in a 2D kitchen.
Courtesy of Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.
Price: Free
When: Until December 22, 2022
Address: Square One Shopping Centre, Level 2, 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore five themed rooms filled with Insta-worthy installations.
