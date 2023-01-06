'The First Indigenous Restaurant In A Canadian Airport' Opened In YVR & Here's What It Serves
It's also Vancouver's only Indigenous-owned and operated restaurant.
A new restaurant that recently opened up at Vancouver International Airport is serving up some tasty-looking dishes and making history at the same time.
Salmon n’ Bannock, close to False Creek, is Vancouver's only Indigenous-owned and operated restaurant. They recently expanded, opening up and brand-new location for all the travellers out there.
Now when you're going through YVR you can stop by and grab some tasty bannock at Canada's first indigenous airport restaurant.
The new restaurant is called Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly and it features authentic Indigenous cuisine. You can find drool-worthy dishes on the menu like salmon burgers and beet salads.
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly is located just past security, in the international departures section of the airport and it is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Inez Cook, a member of Northern B.C.’s Nuxalk Nation and a Sixties Scoop survivor said, "our new location at YVR feels like a fitting extension of my two loves: travel and food."
So, next time you fly through YVR, keep your eyes peeled for this tasty new resto located at gate D71.
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly
Address: YVR, International Departures, Gate D71