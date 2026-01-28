This baby food is recalled in Canada because there could be pieces of plastic and paper
It has been distributed in-store and online.
A food recall has been issued in Canada for certain baby food.
There could be pieces of plastic and paper in the product, so here's what you need to know.
On January 27, 2026, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted about a food recall for certain Gerber brand baby food.
The affected Gerber brand arrowroot biscuits product is being recalled due to the "possible presence of soft plastic and paper pieces."
This product recall was triggered by the company. There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
According to the recall notice, the product has been distributed in-store nationally and online in Canada.
You should check if you have the recalled product, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.
That's because the recalled product should not be consumed, served, used, sold, or distributed.
If you have the recalled Gerber product, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said to throw it out or return it where you purchased it.
Recalled Gerber arrowroot biscuits.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
The recalled product is Gerber arrowroot biscuits in the 155-gram package.
It has 0 55000 40314 6 as the UPC.
These are the codes and best-before dates of the affected product:
- 5231565504, BB 2026 NO 18
- 5232565504, BB 2026 NO 19
- 5233565504, BB 2026 NO 20
Gerber arrowroot biscuits package.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is now conducting a food safety investigation.
That could lead to the recall of other products.
Also, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is verifying that recalled products are being removed from the marketplace, including grocery store shelves.
