This soft-sand Ontario beach with a hidden cove is one of Canada's most pristine spots to swim
Grab your goggles!
The sun is shining, the weather is warm, and it's finally time to pack your bathing suit and enjoy that beachside escape.
Ontario has so many beautiful shorelines where you can enjoy a summer afternoon by the water. If you're looking for a particularly pristine spot for a dip, you'll want to keep this hidden gem in mind.
With a stretch of soft sand, clear waters, and a hidden cove, it's a beautiful spot to enjoy the warm weather to the fullest, and is one of the only Blue Flag beaches in the country.
Canatara Beach in Sarnia is an idyllic spot for swimming. The destination boasts nearly a kilometre of shoreline along the sparkling waters of Lake Huron, and it's a slice of sandy paradise without leaving the city.
The beach is one of just 13 in Canada to receive Blue Flag status in 2026. The international award is given to beaches and marinas that meet high environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards.
You can spend a day soaking up some sun on the shoreline and enjoying the blue waters.
Canatara Beach is also home to a hidden cove where you can go for a dip. According to Destination Ontario, "the swimming hole is safely tucked behind a small peninsula at the western end of the beach and awards a great view over Lake Huron."
In addition to the beach, Canatara Park offers walking and biking trails, picnic areas, forests, and more to enjoy.
Other beaches that made Canada's list of Blue Flag destinations for 2026 include Grand Bend Beach, Port Stanley Main Beach, and Woodbine Beach.
With its pristine shores and sparkling waves, Canatara Beach is a beautiful spot to spend a summer day.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.