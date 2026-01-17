Ontario has a hidden gem town with dreamy canals and quaint streets that feel like Scotland

You don't need to get on a plane to feel like you're in a different country. This beautiful Ontario town has major European vibes and is an enchanting spot to explore this year.

Offering storybook streets, old-world charm, cozy shops, and scenic parks, this quaint village looks like it belongs on a postcard.

It's located just an hour from Ottawa and 3.5 hours from Toronto, making it an idyllic spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

Perth is a dreamy small town nestled along the Tay Canal in picturesque Lanark County. Named after Perth, Scotland, the town was settled by Scottish, Irish, and other European immigrants, a heritage still reflected in its historic streets.

There's plenty to enjoy in this small town all year long. Downtown, charming stone shops and boutiques offer gifts, jewelry, antiques, and more.

Perth is home to an amazing food scene, and you can find everything from "delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits," according to the website.

You can sip coffee on a sun-filled patio overlooking the canal, or pop into Perth Chocolate Works for a sweet treat.

The town and its surroundings offer numerous green spaces to explore. Stewart Park features lush gardens, scenic landscapes, and a charming, whimsical bridge.

There are several local attractions to enjoy, including the Perth Museum and the Mammoth Cheese, a replica of the 22,000-lb block of cheese sent to the Chicago World Fair in the late 1800s.

Perth hosts community events throughout the year, such as the Frost & Fire Winter Festival in February, the Stewart Park Festival in July, Halloween events throughout October, and Christmas celebrations during November and December.

Whether you're looking for a peaceful day trip or a relaxing weekend getaway, Perth is a beautiful hidden gem worth visiting.

