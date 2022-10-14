Toronto Pearson Airport Fees Are Going Up & Here's How It Will Impact Your Wallet
The aeronautical rates and the airport improvement fee will increase on January 1, 2023.
Your flight at Toronto Pearson Airport may be slightly more expensive in the new year.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which is the operator of Pearson Airport, announced that it will be increasing the airport aeronautical rates and the airport improvement fee (AIF) come January 1, 2023, according to a press release.
The increases were brought on by the "high inflationary environment" and the "ongoing impacts from COVID-19."
"The impacts of the pandemic both on the global air travel industry and on Pearson have been significant, with the airport having added significant debt to its balance sheet to remain operational over the last two years," reads the press release.
GTAA CEO and President Deborah Flint said that Pearson's operations have "improved significantly" since the summer when travellers saw delays and cancellations. However, the airport is "still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Flint.
"As a not-for-profit entity, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that we have sufficient revenues to maintain and invest in a world-class facility to provide our valued passengers with an experience that is appropriate for Canada's largest airport," said Flint.
How much will it cost travellers?
As of January 1, 2023, the aeronautical rates for "commercial aviation, business aircraft and general aviation aircraft will increase by 4%."
That won't impact travellers directly — but it will up the costs for any plane touching down at Pearson.
The AIF increase, however, will impact travellers come 2023.
Departing passengers will pay an extra $5 for the AIF, and connecting passengers will pay an increase of $1.
Currently, AIF fees for departing passengers are $30 and $6 for connecting passengers, according to the Toronto Pearson website. So on January 1, those prices will rise to $35 for departing passengers and $7 for connecting passengers.
Although the GTAA said, the increase will just bring the AIF price "in line with the current rates charged by other airports across Canada."
What will increases go towards?
The revenue from the increases will go towards several improvements and renovations in the airport, including new inbound baggage carousels, upgrading baggage conveyor belts, robotic baggage storage, and a retrieval system for terminal three.
Amenities like washrooms and custom clearance areas will be renovated, and roofing in Terminal three will undergo a "major restoration."
Escalators and moving walkways will be refurbished, and passengers might even see "a pilot of autonomous vehicles."
Profits will also go to increase staffing for maintenance and administrative work, and there will be more cleaners and "passenger service providers" to accommodate for the increase in air travel demand.