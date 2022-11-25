A Flair Airlines Flight Went Off The Runway In Waterloo & TSB Officials Are Investigating
134 passengers and 6 crew members were on board.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a plane overran the runway at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) Friday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 6:25 a.m, as flight FLE501 inbound from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was making its landing.
"Flair Airlines F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo exited the runway at the end of its landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport," a Fair Airlines spokesperson told Narcity. "There were no reported injuries. Passengers deplaned the aircraft and were taken to the terminal by bus. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our top priority."
There were 134 passengers and 6 crew members on board the Boeing 787 when it overshot the runway.
Multiple pictures and videos on social media show the aircraft in the grass.
It's not yet clear what caused Friday's incident.
As a result, all flights set to depart from and arrive at Region of Waterloo International Airport Friday have been cancelled.
Flights schedules for Saturday are still shown as being on time.
"Runway 08/26 at CYKF has been closed," a Transportation Safety Board official confirmed to Narcity.
\u201c#TSBAir deploys a team of investigators to Region Waterloo International Airport, ON, following a runway overrun on November 25, 2022. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence. https://t.co/d3kaHdqYef\u201d— TSB of Canada (@TSB of Canada) 1669389425
Also confirming its investigation in a tweet, the TSB said it will "gather information and assess the occurrence," while referring to runway overruns as an issue on its watchlist which "identifies the key safety issues that need to be addressed to make Canada’s transportation system even safer."
According to the TSB, there has been an average of 9.3 runway overruns per year since 2005 at Canadian airports.
