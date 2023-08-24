You Can Visit 10 Of The Cheapest European Cities With 1 Train Pass & They're All Stunning
Take a seat and watch the world go by! 🚆
Travelling to Europe from Canada is notoriously pricey but if you're looking to keep your finances in check on your next big adventure, you might want to look into this unique train pass.
Eurail spans 33 European countries and lets you travel between them using only using one pass so you don't need to keep track of tons of individual train tickets.
They have several different Eurail passes available to purchase with prices starting from $297 to help you explore Europe at an affordable price.
The passes are flexible but depending on the price point, they have a fixed period of time to travel and a limited number of travel days within that time. For example, you can buy a ticket for one month which is valid for four days of train travel within that month.
You can also spend as long as you like in each location.
Rather than your precious vacation time wasting hours at airports, you can opt for train travel instead and watch the rolling scenery go by as you zip between cities.
If you're looking to book a cheap Euro trip, Eurail has shared the perfect itinerary that takes you on a tour of 10 of the continent's cheapest cities which are all accessible by train.
The company shared the average daily costs in each city so you can budget properly for your adventures.
- Warsaw, Poland (average daily cost in the city is $69)
- Kraków, Poland (average daily cost in the city is $55)
- Český Krumlov, Czech Republic (average daily cost in the city is $65)
- Bratislava, Slovakia (average daily cost in the city is $46)
- Budapest, Hungary (average daily cost in the city is $38)
- Zagreb, Croatia (average daily cost in the city is $46)
- Belgrade, Serbia (average daily cost in the city is $36)
- Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina (average daily cost in the city is $39)
- Sofia, Bulgaria (average daily cost in the city is $33)
- Bucharest, Romania (average daily cost in the city is $35)
Each of the cities has a ton of cheap things to do from heading to the beach, checking out museums or relaxing in restaurants and bars so you can enjoy your vacation however you like.
So if you're looking to plan the European adventure of a lifetime, you might want to choose train travel instead.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
