This Underrated Sicilian City Is One Of My All-Time Favourite Travel Destinations (PHOTOS)
It was in The White Lotus! ✨
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Last year I spent days lying on the beach of this lazy Sicilian town, struck by its beauty, food scene and happy atmosphere.
Fast forward a few months and I'm cozied on my sofa in Canada watching everyone's favourite show at the time (of course I'm talking about The White Lotus) and there it was — Cefalù — in the opening scene.
Cefalù beach. Morgan Leet | Narcity
With the buzz of the show came a wave of interest in visiting Sicily, so I felt lucky to have explored the breathtaking island before the surge of interest.
Although I stopped at a few places, my favourite by far was Cefalù, the tiny city in northern Sicily, which really feels more like a town thanks to its walkability.
Since my visit I've directed friends to its shores, telling them tales of charming scenery, stunning streets lined with art and boutiques and, of course, all the food that I still dream of.
If you're planning a trip to Italy, or are building up your travel bucket list, this place isn't somewhere you want to miss.
While visiting, there are a few things that you need to do.
Have dinner at Tinchite Taverna & Putia
Walk outside and turn in any direction — you'll stumble upon a restaurant with dishes that'll light up your taste buds in less than two minutes. Dinner tables overflow onto the cobblestone streets at night, filling the air with the sounds of clinking glasses, laughter, and the smell of local cuisine.
Having to choose between all the options is a good problem to have, but a problem nonetheless.
After putting a few restaurants to the test, I determined my absolute favourite, and I couldn't help but go there multiple times (breaking a cardinal rule of eating on vacation).
But Tinchite Taverna & Putia introduced me to the joy that is Pasta Alla Norma, and for that I can never repay them.
Morgan Leet in Cefalù.Morgan Leet | Narcity
It wasn't just the incredible food with fresh ingredients that made the spot stand out though. It was everything, from the ambiance of the alleyway seating and the animated staff who teased us the entire meal, to the slow-paced service that let us soak up every bite (and the free tiramisu didn't hurt either).
Each time I went we were sat outside, squeezed into a small alleyway that made you feel tucked away from the rest of the city.
The waiters gave us free wine and jokingly scolded me for not being able to finish off my meal. It's the kind of place where you feel like you're sitting in someone's kitchen, enjoying a family meal and being let into their world.
Hike up Rocca di Cefalù
It's not hard to find this hike, because you can see the mountain from just about anywhere in the city.
We went early to avoid the hottest part of the day and trekked the 3.5-kilometre route. The entire way you get spectacular views of the city, which looks like a splattering of coffee-coloured rooftops from that high up, and the endless ocean in front of it.
The rocky path leads you to ancient ruins and archaeological sites — some dating back to the 8th century BC — and ends at the walls of Castello di Cefalù.
Rocca di Cefalù.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The hike was steep, so by the time we reached the castle ruins we were dripping in sweat. But you can sit down and enjoy the view from the top.
The blend of history, nature, and incredible views definitely made for a memorable morning.
Before going make sure to check the opening times of the park and be prepared to pay a 5 euro entrance fee.
Take a day trip to Kalura beach
The beaches in Cefalù are nothing to turn your nose up at, but my favourite was the nearby Kalura beach. About a 30-minute walk away from the city, this little cove with rocks jutting out felt like a secret paradise.
Kalura beach.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Cefalù Beach was fully crowded by 10:30 a.m. when I visited, packed with brightly coloured umbrellas staked in the sand.
Beach in Cefalù.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Kalura is a smaller beach that's slightly more rocky and has a tranquil beauty to it. I spent the day here floating in the crystal waters, trying to soak up every minute in the idyllic setting.
It wasn't exactly empty, with snorkelers surrounding the jagged rocks and fellow beachgoers laying out on the shore, but it still felt low-key and was a peaceful retreat from the main town.
Rent kayaks and explore the coastline
That beach was like a magnet, pulling us back for more. So, we rented some kayaks and took off for the sprawling coastline.
Paddling through the water you could look down and see the bottom of the ocean at almost any point, and you can spot fish swimming below.
It's a great way to see a ton of different beaches, and explore little caves near the shore. If you want a little activity on your vacation it's the perfect thing to do. Make sure to go bright and early though, before the sun is too strong.
The one thing that's stopped it short of being an absolutely perfect day for me? I didn't wear nearly enough sunscreen — so learn from my mistakes.
Have breakfast by the ocean
A lot of my Cefalù experience was hopping from food spot to food spot, with a beach in between and a book in hand.
Mornings were started with a coffee and the sea breeze, at Molo19. With a big patio overlooking the ocean and mountainous coastline, good coffee, and some tasty pastries, having a snack here quickly became one of my favourite activities.
It's also right next to a little beach, so after fueling up in the morning you can walk right out into the water.
Or, you can head into the city and explore some the shopping scene (just be prepared to fill up your suitcase).
Cefalù, Sicily.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Along the streets, you'll also see brightly painted flowers and colourful vases, which make the whole city feel like one big art project.
If you're anything like me, you're probably longing for a visit to this place now.
My advice is to visit in September, when the crowds slow down but the sun is still hot, and to enjoy every minute of it!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.