Here's How Much You Should Tip As A Canadian Travelling In Different Countries This Summer
Get rid of that tipping anxiety!
Calculating a tip can be a tricky concept to get your head around and there are so many things to keep in mind, such as where, when and how much you should be handing over for service.
It only gets more confusing when you're heading abroad, with so many countries having their own unwritten rules and customs on how much you should be tipping when heading to a restaurant, bar or hotel.
While there are some more obvious rules (like tipping in cash in the right currency), knowing how much to tip for different services can be a minefield.
So if you're right in the middle of prepping for your summer vacation, here's a guide to how much you should be tipping and when in seven popular destinations.
What is the tipping etiquette in Mexico?
If you're headed to Mexico, it's important to note that tipping is a huge part of the culture for the service industry. While a few pesos may not seem like a big deal, many service industry workers depend on these tips so make sure you're leaving the appropriate amount to save any awkward interactions.
According to Skyscanner, there are a few basic tipping guidelines you can follow. For taxi drivers, you should be tipping around 10 pesos and for tour guides, you'll be looking at 10-20% of the total price of the tour.
If you're staying in a hotel, housekeepers should be tipped at around 25 to 50 pesos per day, while bellhops should be tipped 25 to 50 pesos for their help too. If you use the concierge service, you should tip around 50 to 150 pesos.
When you're heading out for dinner or a drink, you'll also want to be conscious about how much you're tipping. Restaurant waiters should be tipped between 10 and 20% of the bill if a service fee isn't already included. Bartenders should get around 20 pesos per drink, or 10 to 15% of the bill.
Do you have to tip in the UK?
While tipping culture is definitely not as big in the U.K. compared to North America, you should still factor in a tip of at least 10% for most services and you can increase this to 15-20% if you're service is great, according to foreign exchange company, Wise.
In most restaurants, bars and coffee shops, a tip of between 10 and 15% is perfect, but make sure to look if service charges are already included. If you're just ordering drinks, you can round up to the nearest pound.
When you're staying in a hotel, you may want to tip your housekeeps, bellboys, valets or front desk employees and while it's up to you how much you choose to tip, between 10 and 20% here is good.
If you're getting a taxi, you should tip around 10% for longer journeys, especially if you were helped with luggage. For shorter trips, you can also round up to the nearest pound.
Is tipping expected in France?
Most restaurants in France will already include tax and a 15% service charge in their prices, according to Explore France. However, if you've experienced amazing service, you can leave another two to 3% tip or the small change from your bill if you've paid in cash.
If service wasn't included in the bill, you should plan to leave a 15% tip.
At hotels, porters should be tipped around 1.50 euros per bag and housekeepers can be tipped 1.50 euros per day of your stay.
If you're planning to take a taxi, you'll want to tip your driver between 10 and15% of the metered fare.
How much of a tip should you give in Spain?
According to Spain's official tourism site, tipping in the country isn't obligatory since most places include a service charge. However, if you had great service or a large bill, you might want to tip an additional five to 10% of the bill in bars and restaurants.
You can pay cash in most places for anything you buy, but some spots may only take credit and debit cards. Be warned, there may also be a minimum spend of 10 euros to use a card.
Wise added that similar to the U.K., you can round up payments for drinks or coffee up to the nearest euro or significant amount if you want to leave a tip.
If you're staying in a hotel, you can tip housekeeping between five and 10 euros a day and luggage attendants around one euro per bag.
How much do you tip in Germany?
If you're visiting Germany, take note that service usually isn't added to the bill.
According to the official website for the city of Berlin, tipping in restaurants and bars isn't compulsory but it is customary to tip for service.
If you're at a restaurant or cafe, the standard amount to tip is around 10%. However, people don't usually leave cash tips on their table. If you're paying cash, you should tell your server the amount you're paying including the bill and tip so they can give you the right change.
At a hotel, you'll want to tip your housekeeper around two to three euros a day and porters, one to two euros per piece of luggage. You should also tip the concierge or reception desk between five and 10 euros.
Tipping taxi drivers isn't necessary but welcomed. You can either round up to the nearest euro or if they were super helpful with luggage, a euro or two is a good tip.
Is tipping expected in Italy?
As with a lot of European countries, tipping in Italy isn't compulsory and there aren't really any established rules on how much you should tip.
However, Italy's tourism board suggests leaving a tip of around 10% of the bill in most restaurants and bars if you had a good experience and service.
For hotels, tipping housekeepers around five to 10 euros a day is standard as well as one euro per piece of luggage to porters, Wise suggests.
You can also tip taxi drivers around 10% of the total fare, or round up to the nearest significant amount for shorter rides.
Is it mandatory to tip in the U.S.?
Much like in Canada, tipping is a very common practice across the U.S., and while it may vary some some states, there are some pretty standard amounts on how much you should be tipping.
The official U.S.A. travel site recommends expecting to tip between 15 and 20% if you've having a sit-down meal or at a bar at the restaurant. For a buffet, it could be around the 10% mark. If you're in a group of six or more, some spots might add gratuity to your bill so make sure to check.
If you're staying in a hotel, a tip of two to five dollars a night is good for housekeepers and one to two dollars per bag for bell staff or shuttle drivers.
You should also tip your cab drivers between 10 and 18% of the total fare.