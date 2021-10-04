Trending Tags

This $13 Ring Light On Amazon Canada Will Seriously Upgrade Your TikTok Game

It's on sale for a limited time!

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With more and more people working remotely, chances are you're in front of a camera pretty frequently. Whether you're in a virtual work meeting, online class or recording your next TikTok video, it's important to look professional!

Aside from putting on a decent shirt, one of the easiest ways to look better in your videos is by making sure your lighting is on point. If you've been chewing on the idea of investing in a ring light, you'll definitely want to check out this best-selling ring light on Amazon Canada. It's on sale right now and you can get it for $13.59.

Amazon Canada

The light itself comes on an adjustable tripod stand with a phone holder that'll make recording a breeze. It has warm, cool and daylight colour settings with ten levels of brightness to choose from. It also comes with a Bluetooth remote that'll allow you to control your phone's camera from a distance.

Reviewers say the set up is super easy and love the difference it makes in their appearance on video calls and in recordings.

10-Inch Ring Light With Mini Tripod Stand & Phone Holder

Amazon Canada

Price: $13.59 ($35.99)

Details: This best-selling ring light comes on an adjustable tripod stand with a rotatable clamp for phones up to 4.5 inches wide. It has warm, cool and daylight colour settings with ten levels of brightness to choose from. It also comes with a Bluetooth remote that'll allow you to control your phone's camera from a distance.

$13.59 On AMAZON CANADA

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

