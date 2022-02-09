Sections

17 Useful Products That Made Me Realize, Damn, I'm Officially An Adult

I never thought this day would come. 😅

Commerce Writer
Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I never thought the day would come when products like air purifiers and electric fabric shavers would actually excite me. Yet, here I am, absolutely delighted by the thought of organizing my kitchen and optimizing the humidity levels in my apartment.

If this coming-of-age story rings true to you, then you might also get an eerie sense of satisfaction while you browse through this list.

From budget planners to ergonomic office chair cushions, here are 17 products that you'll find useful — dare I say, even thrilling — if "adulting" is something you've started doing only recently.

20-Jar Spice Organizer Rack

Amazon Canada

If the thought of organized herbs and spices gives you great satisfaction, then you should consider investing in this stylish spice rack. It comes with 20 jars that'll stack neatly together to save you from a slew of disorganized spice packets.

Amazon Basics
$46.50
Buy Now

Weiman Complete Cook Top Cleaning Kit

Amazon Canada

This glass stove-top cleaner kit comes with a solution, buffer, and scraper. It'll remove burnt-on food and discolouration and get your stove looking good as new.

Weiman
$7.97
Buy Now

HEPA Dreamegg Air Purifier

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

This top-rated air purifier on Amazon Canada is currently $80 off. It can be used to enhance the air quality in your home by reducing dust, allergens, odours and even mold. It's quiet enough to leave on at night and it even doubles as a night light.

Dreamegg
$229.99 $149.99
Buy Now

Smart Planner Budget Book

Amazon Canada

If you're trying to start saving, a great way to keep your finances organized is by keeping a budget planner. This one comes with super cute stickers that'll make it feel like you're working on a bullet journal, which might help make it a little more fun to use consistently.

Smart Planner
$25.97 $23.97
Buy Now

Bed Sheet Holders Straps Fasteners

Amazon Canada

If you've already gotten into the habit of making your bed, you'll love how taut these handy sheet fasteners will make your fitted sheet. These will save you from waking up in the morning to your fitted sheet partially off of your mattress.

Siaomo
$14.88
Buy Now

AW Union Fabric Shaver Lint Remove

Amazon Canada

Pilling? Lint? No thanks. This fabric shaver will give your favourite sweaters, fabric couch and old blankets a total refresh.

AW Union
$20.99 $16.99
Buy Now

Non-Adhesive Privacy Window Film

Amazon Canada

If you could use a little more privacy but don't want to sacrifice any sunlight, this handy window film should do the trick. It'll cover up your windows with a frosted, non-gooey film so you can prance around in your birthday suit without worrying about the neighbours.

Rabbitgoo
$17.99
Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger

Amazon Canada

Forget the fuss of plugging and unplugging and say hello to wireless charging. Just place your device on the centre of the charging platform for a quick and easy way to power up.

Anker
$16.99 $14.44
Buy Now

Drawer Divider Set

Amazon Canada

If you're tired of having messy drawers, it might be time to grab a pack of dividers. It comes with four organizers that'll keep your socks, tees and undergarments neat and tidy.

Simple Houseware
$24.99 $19.97
Buy Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker With Clock & Alexa

Amazon Canada

This popular smart speaker is the go-to for shoppers who use Alexa. You can use voice control to manage your entertainment, music, smart home and more, all while enjoying the crisp sound it produces. This particular model has a clock display, too.

Amazon
$79.99 $49.99
Buy Now

Levoit 6-Litre Cool Mist Humidifier

Amazon Canada

Needy house plants? Flakey skin? Dry throat? It might be time to invest in a humidifier. This Levoit model has a 6-litre tank, which is great for big or small spaces that need a healthy dose of H2O.

Levoit
$120.02
Buy Now

Command Broom & Mop Grippers

Amazon Canada

These practical mop and broom grippers will get your cleaning supplies out of the way and where they belong. Without any mounting tools, all you have to do is pick a spot and stick them on.

Command
$16.52
Buy Now

Umbra Flex Drain Stop & Hair Catcher

Amazon Canada

Similar to the infamous TubShroom, this nifty drain stopper doubles as a hair catcher. I mean, who wants to deal with a clogged shower anyway?

Umbra
$14
Buy Now

Two-Stage Edge Grip Knife Sharpener

Amazon Canada

You'll never smoosh another tomato with a dull knife again once you've used this nifty knife sharpener. The best part? It's so tiny, you can throw it into a drawer without it eating up too much space.

Edgeware
$18.46 $13.98
Buy Now

OXO Good Grips Container

Amazon Canada

This air-tight food canister has a satisfying lid you can pop on and off with ease. It's great for storing dry foods that don't already come in the best packaging, like baking ingredients or pet kibble.

OXO
$12.99
Buy Now

Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion

Amazon Canada

Anyone who works at a desk knows how uncomfortable sitting for long periods can get. Do your back, neck and shoulders a favour and invest in a comfy cushion for your office chair. Reviewers say it helps relieve pain, discomfort and fatigue. You might want to check out their lumbar support pillow for $44.95, too.

Everlasting
$49.95
Buy Now

Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets

Amazon Canada

These baking mats will replace the need for parchment paper and make it a whole lot easier to scrub your pans after cooking up a storm. It comes in a set of two.

Amazon Basics
$13.35
Buy Now
