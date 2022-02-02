This Lumbar Support Pillow Is On Sale & It's A Lot Cheaper Than Buying A New Office Chair
It has over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon Canada!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you work in front of a computer all day, you probably already know the aches, pains and discomfort that come with sitting for hours on end.
Rather than buying a pricy new ergonomic office chair, why not just upgrade your current office throne? For a limited time, you can get this best-selling Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow on sale for $38.20 (originally $51.95).
The pillow is made from ultra-comfortable memory foam and has two adjustable straps that'll allow you to attach it to the back of just about any office chair, even the one you already have.
It has over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon Canada with stellar reviews that describe how comfortable it is. One reviewer says it has helped them to maintain good posture throughout the day, while another explains how it won't slip up or down while you use it.
Some reviews also mention that you can use it in your car to make road trips a little easier on your spine — I mean, who doesn't love a multipurpose product?
The same company also sells a highly-rated cushion for the seat of your office chair, which can also help your posture and keep your aches and pains at bay. If you want both, you can get them for a better price if you purchase the combo package for $69.95 on Amazon Canada.
Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow
This best-selling lumbar support pillow will take your office setup to a new level of comfort. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a new office chair, you can try this supportive cushion instead. With thousands of stellar reviews, this pillow can help to relieve back pain, discomfort and fatigue.