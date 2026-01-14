This Keurig coffee machine is 36% off on Amazon Canada and people say it's the 'best'

Over 900 people have bought this in the past month! ☕

Amazon packages on a doorstep.

Amazon Canada has a big sale on a popular Keurig coffee maker.

If your morning coffee routine involves waiting in a drive-thru line that's longer than your commute, it might be time to invest in a proper at-home setup. Good news: Amazon Canada has a big sale on the Keurig K-Mini right now, and reviewers are obsessed with it.

The compact single-serve coffee maker is currently priced at $69.98 right now, which is 36% off from its regular price of $109.99 — and over 900 people have bought it in the past month alone.

The K-Mini has racked up a ton of five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers praising its space-saving size. At less than five inches wide, it fits basically anywhere — perfect for small kitchens, dorm rooms, or that tiny corner of your counter that's currently collecting dust.

One reviewer wrote that they "absolutely love it," and another said that it's "easy to use and brews a hot cup quickly. The dusty rose colour is so cute and adds a nice pop of colour on the counter without taking up much room."

"Best one cup maker. Hot hot coffee and a great buy," another wrote in the reviews.

The machine brews any cup size between 6 and 12 oz, and the one-cup reservoir means you're adding fresh water each time.

If you've been meaning to upgrade your coffee situation without dropping serious cash, this deal is worth snagging. At just under $70, you're basically paying for it in saved Starbucks runs within a month.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in Dusty Rose

A pink coffee maker.

Amazon Canada sale on Keurig machine.

Amazon Canada

Discounted Price: $69.98 (Regularly $109.99)

Buy it here

