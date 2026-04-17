12 Kirkland Signature items I won't buy at Costco even though they're cheap name-brand dupes
I don't mind paying more for some name brands!
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Costco has a lot of Kirkland Signature products that are cheap dupes of name-brand items at the wholesale retailer and grocery stores in Canada.
Despite the lower prices, a few of the store-brand items don't get added to my shopping cart.
Kirkland Signature is Costco's private label that offers shoppers "the highest quality standards at the lowest possible prices."
But just because the cost is lower for many of these items doesn't mean I buy them.
There are some name-brand products that I prefer to pay more for at Costco and grocery stores.
So, here are a dozen Kirkland Signature products at Costco Canada stores that I won't put in my shopping cart.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee.
Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast whole bean coffee for $24.99.
Even though it's cheaper than name-brand coffee, I still prefer to get the name-brand items at Costco or grocery stores because there are more options, especially with ground coffee.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkand Signature hazelnut spread.
It costs $16.99 two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
A pack of two one-kilogram jars of Nutella costs $17.99 at Costco.
The Kirkland product is a dollar cheaper, but it doesn't compare to the taste of Nutella, in my opinion. So, I'll always buy the name-brand item at Costco.
Honey
Kirkland Signature honey.
Costco has a pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey for $19.99.
I don't use that much honey and don't want to keep three big bottles in the pantry, so I prefer to get a smaller bottle of name-brand Billy Bee honey at the grocery store, even though it's more expensive.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
It costs $9.99 for a pack of four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also has name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese for $13.49, and it comes in a pack with two 500-gram tubs.
The store-brand dupe is $3.50 cheaper than the name-brand product.
It might not seem like a good enough reason, but I actually prefer to pay more for the name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco because it comes in tubs.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream that comes with 18 bars, which works out to $0.94 per bar.
Costco also has name-brand Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream. It costs $13.99 for a box that comes with nine bars, which works out to $1.55 per bar.
It's cheaper to buy the Kirkland product when the price is broken down by the size of the product, but Costco's store brand version is too big, in my opinion.
If I want to get ice cream bars when shopping at Costco, I put the Häagen-Dazs box in my shopping cart.
Balsamic vinegar
Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar.
Costco has a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar for $20.49.
Even if that price is a better deal than name-brand balsamic vinegar at grocery stores, I still buy it at the grocery store because the sizes are smaller.
Olive oil
Kirkland Signature olive oil.
It costs $21.99 for a two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil at Costco.
At grocery stores, name-brand versions of extra virgin olive oil can be $30 or more, but I still prefer the name brands over Kirkland.
Chocolate-covered granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars.
Costco has chocolate-covered granola bars that are dupes of Quaker Dipps granola bars.
A 1.49-kilogram box with 48 granola bars costs $16.99.
I don't put this item in my cart when shopping at Costco. I get a smaller box at the grocery store because the Kirkland product is too much for one person, and the smaller boxes from the grocery store are easier to store in the pantry.
Microwave popcorn
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn.
It costs $19.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn with 44 bags, which works out to $0.45 per bag.
Even though the Kirkland product seems more expensive because the name-brand Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn is $11.49, it's actually cheaper.
It comes with just 24 bags, which works out to $0.47 per bag.
Since the price difference isn't huge, I prefer to buy the name-brand microwave popcorn because Costco's Kirkland Signature product is too oversized.
Tissues
Kirkland Signature facial tissues.
It costs $22.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature tissues that comes with 12 boxes of three-ply tissues.
When I shop at Costco, I prefer to get a pack of name-brand Scotties tissues that comes with 21 boxes of two-ply tissues.
It only costs a few more dollars at $27.99.
Also, three-ply tissues aren't always as luxurious as they seem, in my opinion.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper.
A pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper costs $23.99 at Costco, and it comes with 30 rolls.
That's cheaper than a lot of name-brand bathroom tissue products at Costco and grocery stores, but I like the smaller packs that are easier to keep in the linen closet and the bathroom vanity, so I buy those at the grocery store.
Laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent.
Costco has a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent for $19.99, and it's a dupe of Tide laundry detergent.
When I need laundry detergent, I get a smaller bottle at the grocery store, even if the price tag is higher and it costs more money per 100 millilitres than the oversized Kirkland product.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.