ontario small towns

This Cute Ontario Town Has A Twinkly Harbour & Is Surrounded By Soft Sand Beaches

A dreamy spot to spend a summer day.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Couple with a dog sitting outside a yellow ice cream shop. Right: Boathouses beneath a starry sky.

If you're looking for a last-minute summer day trip, this adorable small town in Ontario might be the place to go. Port Rowan is located in Norfolk County along the shores of Lake Erie.

The quaint village is filled with local shops to explore, including a whimsical ice cream parlour where you can cool off with a sweet treat.

One of the highlights of the town is The Port Rowan Harbour Marina, where you can find a row of historical boathouses perched along the water. This spot is a gorgeous place to visit as well as snap some photos.

The town is close to the sandy beaches in Long Point Provincial Park. This area boasts a 40-kilometre sandpit, and you can lounge on white sandy shores. Long Point Public Beach is worth a visit if you're looking for a spot to swim. Sand Hill Park is another beach just a short drive away, and it features massive dunes that look like another world.

Other activities include the Port Rowan Farmers’ Market, where you can shop for local goods, and the Backus Heritage Conservation Area, where you can step back in time and explore a historic village.

You can also head to Long Point Eco Adventures nearby, where you can take a paddling excursion through the "Canadian Amazon" as well as go mountain biking and stargaze.

This cute little town is an idyllic place to spend a day and soak up the last bit of summer sun.


Port Rowan

Address: Port Rowan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spend the day exploring quaint streets or lounging on sandy beaches.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

