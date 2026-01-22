The best employers in Canada for 2026 were ranked and Ontario companies made the list
So many universities and local governments are top employers this year!
The best employers in Canada for 2026 were just ranked.
So many Ontario-based companies and organizations made this national list.
Recently, Forbes put out the Canada's Best Employers 2026 list, which revealed the top companies to work for this year.
It's based on the anonymous survey responses of Canada-based employees working for businesses with at least 500 workers in this country.
Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer and to rate the company based on compensation packages, work flexibility, training opportunities, leadership programs and other factors.
Also, they were asked if they would recommend other employers in their industry or employers they knew through friends or family who worked there.
Only the 300 organizations with the highest scores were placed in the best employers ranking.
A lot of companies based in Ontario made the list.
These are the top 10 employers in Canada for 2026, according to Forbes:
- Université Laval
- McMillan
- Université de Sherbrooke
- Parks Canada
- Concordia University
- Canadian Institute for Health Information
- BC Hydro
- Bank of Canada
- Canadian Blood Services
- CSA Group
Of those top 10 employers, McMillan, the Canadian Institute for Health Information, Bank of Canada, Canadian Blood Services and CSA Group are headquartered in Ontario.
So many more Ontario-based employers in the top 100, including well-known ones like:
- City of London — 13th
- Toronto Metropolitan University — 14th
- OpenText — 15th
- Shopify — 26th
- George Brown College — 27th
- Statistics Canada — 28th
- Domino's Pizza — 40th
- City of Mississauga — 41st
- Hydro One — 42nd
- Home Hardware — 50th
- McMaster University — 53rd
- RBC — 57th
- The Hershey Company — 73rd
- City of Markham — 81st
- Marriott Hotels Canada — 82nd
- Samsung Electronics — 97th
A lot of Ontario universities made the list of the country's best employers, including the University of Toronto (106th), the University of Guelph (136th), the University of Ottawa (175th), and the University of Waterloo (212th).
Then, after London, Mississauga and Markham, the other local governments that made the ranking are the City of Toronto (180th), the City of Brampton (274th), and the Region of Peel (204th).
Here are some other notable Ontario employers on the 2026 Canada's Best Employers list: Greater Toronto Airports Authority (102nd), CIBC (142nd), Sun Life Financial (153rd), Toronto Hydro (158th), Bruce Power (161st), TD Bank Group (203rd), SickKids (211th), Porter Airlines (216th), Manulife (231st), CSIS (242nd), FedEx Canada (243rd), Amazon (263rd), Bulk Barn (285th), and Purolator (297th).
