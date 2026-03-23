This Alberta hike is just an hour from Calgary and takes you to one of my favourite views
Need weekend plans? ⛰️
Since moving to Alberta from Ontario about a year ago, I've been on the hunt for the best things to do in Calgary. There's no shortage of adventure, but this hike near the city might take the cake for the most beautiful adventure yet.
Fair warning — it was definitely not what I expected when I set out for a low-key day trip, but trust me when I say the payoff is worth the work.
I wanted to do an easy hike since I hadn't hiked a real mountain in years, but my boyfriend opted for an 826m elevation gain and a 5.3 kilometre round-trip adventure. It didn't sound too bad until about a kilometre in, and the butt cheeks are burning.
The hike is called East End of Rundle, or EEOR for short. Its trailhead is located an hour-and-20-minute drive from Calgary, at the Smith-Dorrien Trail (Hwy 742), right across from Whiteman's Pond near Canmore, Alberta.
It's definitely not a beginner hike, so take it from me and protect your peace. Do a few warm-up hikes before you try to tackle EEOR if you aren't a very experienced hiker.
Okay, my tracks are officially covered now (you can't say I didn't warn you!). For someone who hikes quite a bit, it wasn't too bad. Just think of a stairmaster, but for two hours straight.
I will say, the views were well worth it. Once you reach the top, it feels like you've been transported to the Swiss Alps; the views are priceless.
Hike near Calgary AlbertaKennedy Loupelle | Narcity
A little trick of the trade before you set out for this moderate-to-difficult hike — try to plan it for a weekday or early in the morning, if possible. It's become a popular spot with a few hikes starting from its parking lot, so it can get quite busy.
The beginning has a steep incline on a well-packed down path. Near the top, it definitely gets to a scramble, lots of moving rocks for a good few hundred metres.
I would definitely recommend bringing snacks and water to have on at the top. Also, this goes without saying on any hike in Alberta, but most definitely bring bear spray, given all the sightings we've had in this area over the past couple of years.
Overall, the views were stunning, we did the hike at the beginning of May and it was the perfect temperature with just a base layer long sleeve and leggings.
I did opt for wearing New Balance trail running shoes for this hike, but I didn't find that they provided enough ankle support. So please learn from my mistakes and wear good hiking shoes with proper ankle support. Future you will thank me later!
Do me a favour and make sure to put this hike on your list of things to do this summer when you need an escape from Calgary.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.