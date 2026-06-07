I did my grocery run at Toronto's St. Lawrence Market and these 6 items beat Loblaws prices
This was easier than I thought it was going to be 🍳
The St. Lawrence Market has been a staple of Toronto's grocery scene for what feels like forever. Does its age support his pricing? That's what we're putting to the test today.
After surviving everything from the Great Fire of Toronto to the rise of modern grocery chains, it's become a place where people come together to enjoy some of this city's treasured treats (and are willing to line up for them): take the peameal bacon sandwiches your parents dragged you to try on a Saturday morning as a kid.
After some boots-on-the-ground journalism (and by that I mean a trip to the St. Lawrence Market with my dad), I realized no one's really talking about how, despite being a tourist hotspot, it's sometimes actually cheaper than Loblaws.
Here are the items I found that genuinely cost less at the St. Lawrence Market (and yes, my dad was surprised, too).
#1. Organic Pears
St. Lawrence Market Pears
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Tucked away on the ground floor of the St. Lawrence Market is Phil's Place. It is important to note that there's no shortage of fruit stands in the market. Still, it poses a difficulty to find ones that are affordably priced – or prices that can actually rival the conglomerates that are "Big Grocery."
Here at Phil's Place, you can actually find organic fruits for reasonable prices. I grabbed organic pears for $2.99 per pound, but at Loblaws? $4.50 per pound.
It's no secret that the Loblaws franchise is one of the more expensive grocery options out there, but that's not the only difference between the two.
Many of the vendors in the St. Lawrence Market are among the first in the city to get local produce in season, which makes it feel like you're connected to your produce. When you shop at Phil's, you're supporting a local business, a Torontonian himself.
In a political climate like the one we're in, we're faced with choices day in and day out – even at the grocery store. Shopping reduces the tax of decision fatigue when you know that every choice you make supports the local economy.
Market Price: $2.99/lb
Loblaws Price: $4.50/lb
#2. Maple Syrup
St. Lawrence Market maple syrup
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Now, I'll hold your hand when I say this (imagine we're holding hands through the screen) with as little bias as possible. I knew I'd be safe with an Italian.
Domino's has been in the same lower-level spot in the St. Lawrence market for over 30 years. Well known for their wide variety of bulk foods. John Grisanzio arrived here in Canada from Bari and opened this bulk food store, but what DID surprise me was the ability to find Canadian delicacies at a price I've never seen before.
I was able to pick up a 540 ml can of pure maple syrup for $9, whereas Loblaws sells 375 ml (significantly less if you're keeping track) for a whopping $12. Meanwhile, the metal can at the market is one that tourists buy as souvenirs for their families (something that a Canadian would usually never buy because they'd never want to pay the inflated tourist prices). It protects the syrup from the light, lasts longer, and acts as a collectible.
Market Price: $1.85/100ml
Loblaws Price: $3.2/100ml
#3. Dates
St. Lawrence Market Dates
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
As I explored the dried fruits and wild aisles, I learned two things.
1. I have no idea what the price of dried fruit and nuts is.
2. My dad really loves dried fruit and nuts.
Now, if you're anything like me and you're annoyed at the sight of math: WARNING! I'm about to do math.
The dates here at Domino's were priced at $7.99 per pound, but the Loblaws ones were priced at $8 for 300g. When you look solely at the prices, you may be tricked into thinking these are basically the same price, and to you I'll say, "a penny saved is a penny earned" – Gary DiBenedetto, 2026, in the St. Lawrence Market.
But if you really look at the prices and aren't too lazy to convert the pounds to grams to get the same unit of measurement (yeah, I know how to write AND do math), then you'll realize that at Loblaws, they're selling for 2.67 cents per gram, while Mr. Grisanzio at the market is selling them for 1.76 cents per gram.
That's not even close. The overarching lesson here: Always bring your dad grocery shopping with you.
Market Price: $1.76/g
Loblaws Price: $2.67/g
#4. Flowers
St. Lawrence Market flowers
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Spring is in the air, and really nothing thaws your apartment like fresh flowers in the kitchen – and it shouldn't break the bank to indulge in this small luxury once in a while.
Here at the St. Lawrence Market, flowers are everywhere, and the prices are all relatively the same. You can get a bunch of spring tulips at the market for around $9.99.
If you look online, a bundle of tulips is going for $12 at Loblaws. But, prices do range depending on the flower.
And let's be real, somehow the market flowers always feel nicer. Sorry, Loblaws, I don't make the rules.
Market Price: $9.99/bunch
Loblaws Price: $12.00/bunch
#5. Cheese
St. Lawrence Market cheese
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
The Olympic Cheese Mart might as well be a stop on the tourist map here. It's been around for decades and was previously known for its old-school, red ceramic, hand-cranked slicer (RIP), which was recently upgraded.
The selection here is strong, and the prices are mixed. Some pieces land on the cheaper side compared to Loblaws, while others are a little pricier. But what I will say is that the quality of these fresh cheeses is well worth the price. The advice for this one — if you're shopping on a budget — is to be cautious about pricing.
The Saint-André cheese, for example, here at Olympic is priced at $4.09 per 100g, while Loblaws sells 200g for $10.49.
Market Price: $4.09/100g
Loblaws Price: $5.25/100g
#6. Meats
St. Lawrence Market meat
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Trigger warning: Beef. Red meat. Big juicy beefy beef.
I'll keep this one short and sweet because again, if you're anything like me, just looking at raw meat makes you queasy (imagine walking through the butcher section of the market). Located on the second floor, La Boucherie is offering a fresh selection at competitive prices.
The La Boucherie short ribs were priced at $12.99 per pound, while the Loblaws short ribs are priced at around $20 per pound. You do the math this time!
Market Price: $12.99/lb
Loblaws Price: $20.00/lb
Realistically, we can't replace your entire grocery haul here. But for produce, specialty items, meats, cheeses, and just a way to romanticize your midweek grocery shop, the St. Lawrence Market is often an undervalued staple in this city.
We may not be able to eliminate big grocery stores, but we can certainly try where we can. With the vintage market next door and the veal sandwich downstairs, you may actually even enjoy grocery shopping here.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.