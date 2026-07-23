Pyrocumulus clouds from wildfire in Fraser Canyon loom high over B.C.

Fire clouds from Boston Bar, B.C., draw awe
Fire clouds from Boston Bar, B.C., draw awe
Pyrocumulus clouds forming from wildfires in the area of Boston Bar, B.C., are shown in this handout photo posted on social media on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Brad Atchison (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Photos of giant, cauliflower-like clouds are popping up on Vancouver-area social media feeds that experts say are pyrocumulus clouds produced by a wildfire more than 200 kilometres away.

BC Wildfire Service said the Anderson Creek fire was discovered by aircraft responding to one of the other nearby fires on Tuesday and it quickly flared up, fanned by strong winds. 

Matt Loney, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says each fire generates a lot of heat, and the Anderson Creek fire looks like it "really took off."

Photos circulated across social media platforms on Tuesday show the tall cumulus clouds hovering over darker smoke plumes in the sky and they were taken as far away as Coquitlam, about 220 kilometres away. 

Loney says anything hot enough to produce strong convection currents will give rise to the clouds, which are produced by hot air rising quickly as the moisture condenses. 

He says an example would be opening your freezer door on a scorching hot summer day and the fog billows towards the ground. 

"Basic science tells you that heat rises in the atmosphere, and cold air will sink," Loney says. 

"The heat wants to go up because that's trying to seek stability because it's less dense," he says. 

Loney says the clouds have all kinds of particulates in them, from burning embers and dust to ashes. 

"All that is visible to the naked eye, and then once it gets to a level where it's warm enough — so that it doesn't rise any higher — it'll just spread out into the horizontal," said Loney. 

The natural phenomenon from the Boston Bar-area fire indicates not only the intensity of heat, but also how unstable the atmosphere is, because the cloud grew vertically rather than horizontally, making it visible from many directions, says Loney. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July. 23, 2026. 

By Nono Shen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This quaint harbour town in Ontario is an underrated gem with coastal charm and sandy beaches

It's one of the oldest communities in the province.

Gordie Howe bridge deal text confirms Canada is splitting toll revenue with U.S.

Canada splitting toll revenue with U.S., deal says

Nine premiers agree to direct-to-consumer alcohol sales from out-of-province

Nine premiers lift barriers on alcohol sales

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 21 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

The northern lights could be seen across most of Canada tonight

Some places are forecast to get a "more intense" aurora!

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers to take effect in two years

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers

Canada's largest nude beach is in BC and here's why you need to visit (from someone who did)

❗🗞️ Breaking nudes: summer is here.

This Ontario town steps from 2 warm-water beaches is the best spot to live in the province

You can enjoy lakeside living.

Canada's best employers were ranked and so many of the top companies are in Ontario

Home Hardware, CIBC, University of Toronto, Indigo, and more.