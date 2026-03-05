Conservatives are slamming Mark Carney over his 'utterly incoherent' position on Iran

Conservative MPs are accusing the PM of flip-flopping on his stance.

Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre sit across from each other in the PM's office.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre meet in Carney's office in February 2026.

Pierre Poilievre | Facebook
Writer

The Conservatives are accusing Mark Carney of flip-flopping on Iran after the prime minister said he would be leaving the door open to a Canadian military deployment.

Carney originally expressed unequivocal support for the U.S. commencing strikes on Iran last weekend — then said later he did so with regret because the bombing campaign seems inconsistent with international law.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Mark Carney got publicly called out by a Liberal MP for his support of Iran strikes (VIDEO)
Carney says Canada's support for US strikes on Iran came 'with regret'
PM Carney says he can't 'rule out' Canadian military involvement in the war in Iran

While the prime minister has said Ottawa has no plans to join the military campaign, he added Wednesday that he could not categorically rule out a military deployment if allies called on Canada for help.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong says Carney is being incoherent and his statements contradict each other.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is playing down the idea of an alliance response to Iranian actions, saying nobody has been talking about such a move since NATO member Turkey reported the alliance's defence system shot down an incoming ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she was not aware that her parliamentary secretary, Rob Oliphant, had said days before the U.S. attack that Ottawa does not believe in military action that isn't sanctioned by the United Nations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2026.

From Your Site Articles
iranconservative party of canadamark carneycanada newscanadian politics
CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Mark Carney says Canada's support for US strikes on Iran came 'with regret'

He also said the strikes appeared "inconsistent with international law."

Mark Carney got publicly called out by a Liberal MP for his support of Iran strikes (VIDEO)

Liberal MP Will Greaves released a video openly criticizing Carney's stance.

Foreign affairs minister won't say if Canada views US strikes on Iran as illegal

UNESCO called the bombing a "grave violation of humanitarian law."

Carney travels to India as Sikh Canadians warn about threats from the Indian government

Canadian Sikhs are calling on Carney to take a firmer stand on India.

CRA offers automatic tax filing and it could help 'put more money in your pocket'

You could be eligible for the service without even knowing it.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 3 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Check your tickets because the jackpot has been won! 🚨

A meteor in Vancouver last night caused a giant fireball & sonic boom (VIDEO)

The sonic boom was strong enough to register on seismographs. ☄️

Canada's best grocery stores were ranked and these retailers have the 'best value'

"Best value is the expensive stores." 👀

A dessert product sold at Costco has been recalled and you can get a full refund

Some ingredients could cause "potentially life-threatening" reactions.

Daughter of a Canadian woman killed in the Dominican bus crash still has no info on her dad

She first learned of the crash from her uncle, who was also on the bus.

2 Canadian tourists have died in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic

13 other Canadians were injured in the crash.

I grew up in Vancouver — here's what other Canadians will never understand about us

If you get these, you're officially Vancouver-verified. ✅

BC's switch to permanent daylight saving time could cause chaos in some areas

From 10 a.m. sunrises to confusing time zone borders, here's why the move has some residents concerned.

Mark Carney says Canada's support for US strikes on Iran came 'with regret'

He also said the strikes appeared "inconsistent with international law."