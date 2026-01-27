This Ontario spot was named among the most romantic in the world and it beat the Eiffel Tower
Love is in the air!
There's no need to go to France to enjoy a dreamy escape. This Ontario destination was named among the most romantic in the world, and it beat the Eiffel Tower.
Travel agency Go2Africa recently revealed the "most romantic places in the world," highlighting top destinations for couples across the globe.
To create the ranking, Go2Africa analyzed nearly 1.5 million couple reviews from over 200 landmarks worldwide, rating spots based on how many visitors gave it four or five stars. The data was collected in December 2025.
An Ontario spot came in at number 21 on the list, and it's just a road trip away from Toronto.
Niagara Falls was ranked among the world's most romantic places, earning a 96.60% score. Known for its powerful cascades and thrilling attractions, it's no surprise the destination draws couples year-round.
The destination even beat renowned locations around the world, including Central Park (96.59%), the Golden Gate Bridge (95.33%), and the Eiffel Tower (90.91%).
There's so much for couples to enjoy in the region. You can spend some time soaking up the stunning views of the Falls, and even getting a closer look with experiences like Journey Behind the Falls or Niagara City Cruises.
The Niagara SkyWheel is a must-do for couples in search of romance. The massive Ferris wheel takes you soaring into the sky in your own private, climate-controlled gondola, with views of Horseshoe Falls, the American Falls, and the glittering city below.
The area is home to several fine-dining restaurants and cozy eateries. A number of Niagara restaurants have even been named among the most romantic in Canada, making them perfect for date night.
After dinner, you can enjoy the nightly Falls illumination, or explore the Hot Chocolate Trail during the winter for a sweet treat.
Other attractions include the Niagara Butterfly Conservatory and Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse.
It's worth popping over to Niagara-on-the-Lake, a nearby town named among the most romantic in Canada. Here you'll find Victorian-era streets, quaint shops, and cozy cafes.
The region is home to world-renowned wineries, and you and your loved one can enjoy tastings, tours, and meals at these dreamy destinations.
Other Canadian spots on the list of the world's most romantic places include Vancouver's Stanley Park and Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica. The Matterhorn in Switzerland was named the most romantic place in the world with a 98.66% score.
If you're planning a romantic escape, Niagara Falls is the place to be.
